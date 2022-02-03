Midlands Voices: Western Nebraska an untapped market for horse racing casinos

While GGS was founded to further diversify the business portfolio of the Chickasaw Nation, one of our central operating principles is fostering strong community partnerships. We hire and do business locally — both in our construction projects and operations — and we get involved in local civic organizations, support local charities and events through sponsorship and volunteerism. Two examples of the strong community partnership include:

GGS-owned horse racing track Remington Park in Oklahoma City has donated more than $2.5 million to the community.

Lone Star Park Charitable Foundation in Grand Prairie, Texas, has raised and awarded more than $1.2 million in grants to more than 20 local organizations.

When seeking business opportunities, GGS focuses on communities that are open to collaboration with local and state public and private business leaders. Supporting local businesses and helping them benefit from additional investment in their community is paramount to economic development for those communities. We also seek to partner with communities that possess strong infrastructure of police, fire and other city services to support our investments. This is one of the main reasons why we selected partnerships with the communities of Gering, Hastings and North Platte in our projects.