Midlands Voices: Western Nebraska an untapped market for horse racing casinos

sean boyd
As president of Global Gaming Nebraska, a business entity of the Chickasaw Nation, I am very familiar with the significant economic impact horse racing and casino properties can have on communities.
Since 2008, Global Gaming Solutions (GGS), parent company of Global Gaming Nebraska, has created profitable gaming and horse racing operations in Oklahoma and Texas. We have effectively leveraged the business and technological experience of the Chickasaw Nation, which has a successful track record of building, operating and managing 26 casinos, two horse racetracks featuring quarter horse and Thoroughbred racing, five hotel properties, 30-plus restaurants, nine convenience stores and two golf properties.
Under the leadership of Gov. Bill Anoatubby, Chickasaw Nation business initiatives have established hundreds of enterprises, creating thousands of jobs while making substantial infrastructure investments in communities where they have a business footprint. Many of these communities are in rural areas of Oklahoma.
Chickasaw Nation projects, and by extension GGS projects, have increased employment and local business development and have brought a significant tourism activity and dollars to local communities. A 2012 study conducted by Oklahoma City University’s Economic Research and Policy Institute found that the Chickasaw Nation employed approximately 10,000 people in Oklahoma and impacted the state economy at nearly $2.4 billion each year. GGS says those numbers today are 14,000 employees and $3.2 billion of economic impact.
While GGS was founded to further diversify the business portfolio of the Chickasaw Nation, one of our central operating principles is fostering strong community partnerships. We hire and do business locally — both in our construction projects and operations — and we get involved in local civic organizations, support local charities and events through sponsorship and volunteerism. Two examples of the strong community partnership include:
GGS-owned horse racing track Remington Park in Oklahoma City has donated more than $2.5 million to the community.
Lone Star Park Charitable Foundation in Grand Prairie, Texas, has raised and awarded more than $1.2 million in grants to more than 20 local organizations.
When seeking business opportunities, GGS focuses on communities that are open to collaboration with local and state public and private business leaders. Supporting local businesses and helping them benefit from additional investment in their community is paramount to economic development for those communities. We also seek to partner with communities that possess strong infrastructure of police, fire and other city services to support our investments. This is one of the main reasons why we selected partnerships with the communities of Gering, Hastings and North Platte in our projects.
We recently released a regional economic market analysis showing exciting results for these proposed racetrack and casino projects. According to the study, the projects would generate more than $150 million in annual taxable revenue while employing more than 450 people combined in North Platte, Hastings and Gering. This infusion of economic activity generates much-needed property tax relief, which was the impetus for Nebraskans approving casino gambling tied to the state’s horse racing industry.
The findings of this study bolster our belief that western Nebraska is a viable, untapped market for this type of entertainment facility. A project of this scope will solidify Hastings, North Platte and Gering as tourism destinations and draw visitors from a wide geographic radius that includes parts of Wyoming, Colorado and Kansas. We believe these projects will be a truly catalytic endeavor for Nebraska’s quarter horse breeding, training and racing industry as well. The investment we will make in these communities will pay dividends.
Sean Boyd is president of Global Gaming Nebraska.