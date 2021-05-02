Midlands Voices: What a challenge Omaha-area educators have met during the COVID crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly impacted students’ lives — emotionally, socially and academically. After schools closed in the spring of 2020 when COVID-19 first shook our world, one study found that the math achievement of students dropped five to 10 points from the fall of 2019 to the fall of 2020. The role of teachers in helping students navigate these challenges and continue to learn has been critically important. Teachers have loyally faced the additional challenges of COVID-19 while balancing its impact on their own lives.
With Teacher Appreciation Day on Tuesday, it’s an appropriate time to recognize the impact that teachers have on the lives of their students. These impacts are always important and significant, but perhaps never more so than in the past year.
Looking back at the 2020-2021 academic year, there were countless ups and downs, unknowns, and sometimes overwhelming uncertainty. There were times when we as a society and community didn’t know if, when and how to get students and teachers back into the classroom. In my 48 years in education, I don’t recall anything impacting education like the COVID-19 pandemic has. Yet, educators persevered. Teachers found ways to engage students during remote learning, transitioned their lessons from face-to-face to remote format and then back again, and kept the health and safety of their students at the forefront.
At Avenue Scholars in particular, our teachers and staff have worked hard to help students overcome individual barriers and continue to develop academically, personally, and from a career readiness standpoint. Our career coaches have safely but steadfastly continued to provide students with in-person support, despite the risks of the pandemic. They’ve visited job sites to help students secure work and assess on-the-job performance, and even made home visits to provide students with necessary items, including technology devices to help them remain connected during the pandemic.
We greatly appreciate these efforts, along with those of the dedicated teachers and staff in our nine partner high schools and Metropolitan Community College. To all educators in the Omaha metro area, your work has made a positive impact in students’ lives — thank you!
While teachers’ work is greatly appreciated, there is still much to be done. Despite the hard work and commitment of our teachers, the pandemic has negatively affected the learning and well-being of many students. These impacts will be felt long after the pandemic ends. Just as has been the case during the pandemic, students need their teachers more than ever. We cannot thank educators at every level enough for their heroic work and for what will be asked of them going forward.
I want to encourage our community to continue supporting our local teachers by showing gratitude and providing encouragement.
Kenneth M. Bird, Ed.D., has served since June 2008 as the president and chief executive officer of Avenue Scholars, a nonprofit entity that serves youth education in Omaha. He was superintendent of Westside Community Schools from 1992 until 2008.