Midlands Voices: What a challenge Omaha-area educators have met during the COVID crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly impacted students’ lives — emotionally, socially and academically. After schools closed in the spring of 2020 when COVID-19 first shook our world, one study found that the math achievement of students dropped five to 10 points from the fall of 2019 to the fall of 2020. The role of teachers in helping students navigate these challenges and continue to learn has been critically important. Teachers have loyally faced the additional challenges of COVID-19 while balancing its impact on their own lives.

With Teacher Appreciation Day on Tuesday, it’s an appropriate time to recognize the impact that teachers have on the lives of their students. These impacts are always important and significant, but perhaps never more so than in the past year.

Looking back at the 2020-2021 academic year, there were countless ups and downs, unknowns, and sometimes overwhelming uncertainty. There were times when we as a society and community didn’t know if, when and how to get students and teachers back into the classroom. In my 48 years in education, I don’t recall anything impacting education like the COVID-19 pandemic has. Yet, educators persevered. Teachers found ways to engage students during remote learning, transitioned their lessons from face-to-face to remote format and then back again, and kept the health and safety of their students at the forefront.