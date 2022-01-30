Midlands Voices: What candidate is strong enough to stand up for democracy?

As the race for governor heats up, I have been contemplating who to support. As a Republican activist in the state for more than a decade, around this time in election season I research the candidates to determine who I will help by donating, phone banking and walking neighborhoods.
However, this year I am struggling supporting any of the Republican candidates, and I have become a one-issue voter. I will only support candidates who will defend truth, democracy and our election system. Because frankly, who cares about tax policy or anything else if our votes can be overhauled by powerful forces in Washington?
In the next presidential election, it is possible that Nebraska’s Congressional District 2 will be a close race as it is a toss-up district in presidential elections. Additionally, our one Electoral College vote has the potential to determine the outcome of a close presidential election.
Given the political environment, our state elected officials could very well be the ones who are pressured to “find the votes” like Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp were after 2020’s close election. Donald Trump is famously recorded saying, “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”
If something like this happens in the next presidential election, we need a governor who stands up for Nebraska voters over political pressure. Who is going to stand up for Nebraska’s voters if they get the call from Trump in the next presidential election? Is Herbster, Pillen, Lindstrom or Thibodeau strong enough to stand up for voters even if they are not happy with the outcome? Are they strong enough to put our system of government ahead of party and Trump, and risk rejection from friends and family members?
Policy experts like Barbara F. Walters, who is an academic and a member of a CIA advisory panel, say analysis applied to other countries shows the U.S. has “entered very dangerous territory and is ringing the alarm bells about the fragility of our democracy” in her new book “How Civil Wars Start.” Walter concludes that the U.S. has passed through stages of “pre-insurgency” and “incipient conflict” and may now be in “open conflict,” beginning with the Capitol riot. Citing analytics used by the Center for Systemic Peace, Walter also says the U.S. has become an “anocracy” — “somewhere between a democracy and an autocratic state.”
I will be voting for the candidate who is strong enough to stand up to people who want to put their political power above our traditions, system of elections and government. Because who cares about any other policy issue if only the politically powerful get to decide who our leaders are? If we live under a system where our votes are just a joke and the results don’t matter, then who cares about how U.S. history is even taught? Nothing matters if our kids grow up in a country even remotely autocratic.
As you are vetting gubernatorial candidates, or any other candidate, ask them whether they are strong enough to stand up to pressure to overturn a free and fair election. Evaluate them on whether they are capable and willing to put our country above their in-group’s wishes, pressure from family and friends, and could stand up to powerful national figures who could make or break their future political careers. Will they be the leader who will stand with voters, or will they stand with authoritarians? That is the only question that matters.
Gwenn Aspen is the CEO of Anequim LLC and co-host of Bootstrappers podcast and chairwoman of Nebraska’s Coordinating Commission for Post Secondary Education.