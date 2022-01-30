Midlands Voices: What candidate is strong enough to stand up for democracy?

If something like this happens in the next presidential election, we need a governor who stands up for Nebraska voters over political pressure. Who is going to stand up for Nebraska’s voters if they get the call from Trump in the next presidential election? Is Herbster, Pillen, Lindstrom or Thibodeau strong enough to stand up for voters even if they are not happy with the outcome? Are they strong enough to put our system of government ahead of party and Trump, and risk rejection from friends and family members?

Policy experts like Barbara F. Walters, who is an academic and a member of a CIA advisory panel, say analysis applied to other countries shows the U.S. has “entered very dangerous territory and is ringing the alarm bells about the fragility of our democracy” in her new book “How Civil Wars Start.” Walter concludes that the U.S. has passed through stages of “pre-insurgency” and “incipient conflict” and may now be in “open conflict,” beginning with the Capitol riot. Citing analytics used by the Center for Systemic Peace, Walter also says the U.S. has become an “anocracy” — “somewhere between a democracy and an autocratic state.”