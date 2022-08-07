Midlands Voices: What does Zawahiri’s death mean for Al Qaeda and for U.S. homeland security?

Last week, the White House reported that the U.S. had killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri in a drone strike in Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan. Zawahiri had been hiding in plain sight, living in a safehouse owned by a top aide to senior Taliban leader Sirajuddin Haqqani.

This fatal event concludes a years-long effort, demonstrating the United States’ firm resolve to hold accountable those who harm and threaten its citizens. That message is clear.

Less clear, for the moment, is what this news holds for the future of al Qaeda and, by extension, for U.S. homeland security.

As terrorism researchers at the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center at the University of Nebraska Omaha, we study militant leadership and the implications of high value targeting counterterrorism operations. Zawahiri’s death is certainly a win for America, but it also presents the transnational terrorist organization with an opportunity to take stock and reposition itself in the global Salafi-jihadist enterprise. Much still depends on al Qaeda’s plan for succession.

As a leader, Ayman al Zawahiri was often characterized as lacking charisma and being difficult to work with. He tended to delegate decisions about the network’s daily operations to trusted subcommanders. In many ways, Zawahiri acted more as a custodian of the vision crafted by his predecessor, Usama bin Laden, than a firebrand entrepreneur. His recorded sermons are famously boring. He failed to curb the emergence of the Islamic State.

Still, Zawahiri was no lameduck. He played a central role in refurbishing al Qaeda’s image during the rise of the Islamic State by overseeing a campaign to put a more moderate face on the terrorist organization. Perhaps most remarkable is that al Qaeda survived the pressure cooker of the Global War on Terror, even expanding its geographic footprint over the past decade. Zawahiri made key decisions that fundamentally shaped not just al Qaeda but also the contours of the broader Salafi-jihadist industry.

Now he is gone.

Prior to knowing Zawahiri’s replacement, we can offer a few assessments with relatively high confidence. First, Zawahiri’s death offers some sense of closure to the many of us who have tracked his role in the jihadist threat to the West. As Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, stated, “it does send a message that, while it may take years, we do not forget those who attack us.”

Unfortunately, however, Zawahiri’s death does not sound the death knell for al Qaeda, or even significant disruption to its global operations. Former U.S. ambassador for counter-terrorism Nathan Sales underscored this recently, “we have to be careful not to read too much into this…one strike does not spell the end of al-Qaeda.”

In fact, the group’s future hinges on Zawahiri’s successor and what kind of leader he proves to be. Indeed, the dramatic variation among potential front runners showcases the distinct pathways that al Qaeda could take from this critical juncture. An intelligence report released last month by the United Nations names four top prospects, including veteran al Qaeda commander Sayf al Adl, al Qaeda media manager (Zawahiri’s son-in-law) Abdal-Rahman al-Maghrebi, as well as leaders of prominent affiliates based in the Sahel and Horn regions of Africa where al Qaeda is strongest. In addition, other dark horse candidates almost certainly remain viable contenders. The opportunity is ripe for a younger, more dynamic emerging leader to take control.

Who eventually assumes leadership stands to affect a number of factors central to the future strategic and operational direction of the al Qaeda enterprise. If the above list of possible successors is any indication, al Qaeda faces a wide and diverse range of plausible futures. Important dynamics to monitor – which will be directly affected by who is in charge – include the group’s geographic center of gravity, levels of cohesion among its network of affiliate groups, its relationship with the Islamic State, group ties to the Taliban, its status quo cooperation with the Iranian regime, and prioritization of U.S.-based targets in future terrorist attacks.

For the moment, we refrain from adding to the cacophony of conjecture as to who will step into power. Instead, we are more concerned with how the new leader will lead. In searching for clues about how Zawahiri’s successor will make decisions, we look to the prior experiences that he will bring to bear. Does he have extensive military experience, or religious training that he can leverage to claim credibility and exude influence? What are his historic areas of operation? What existing kinship, ethnic, and professional networks can he leverage to enhance al Qaeda’s organizational capacity? All of these factors will likely shape al Qaeda’s vision and standard operating procedures post-Zawahiri.

These factors also carry potential significant implications for U.S. homeland security. The new leader may choose to reinvigorate al Qaeda’s historic emphasis on “the far enemy” — and be better equipped to manage such a campaign. We must watch for signs of renewed campaigns to solicit the material support of American citizens and residents, recruit foreign fighters, and inspire attacks on the U.S. by inspired homegrown violent extremists.

Al Qaeda is still in the game, but Zawahiri’s death marks a symbolic end to the 9/11-era of the Global War on Terror. Following Usama bin Laden’s death in 2011, it took more than six weeks for the group to publicly announce Zawahiri’s ascension to the top spot. During that space, the next chapter of transnational jihadism is being written.