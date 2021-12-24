Midlands Voices: What if Jesus had never been born?

Jesus shattered barriers. In the splendid TV series about Jesus’ life, “The Chosen,” Jesus invites Matthew to become one of his disciples. But, because Matthew is a tax collector, Simon Peter, already a disciple, vehemently protests: “I don’t get it.” To which Jesus replies, “You didn’t get it when I chose you, either.” “But this is different. I’m not a tax collector,” Peter retorts. Jesus responds, “Get used to different.”

But this history-altering event — what C.S. Lewis called “the Grand Miracle” of Christianity — makes our secular world quite uncomfortable. That world seeks to tame and domesticate Jesus; to make him more comfortable. It prefers Jesus in a crèche, warm and cuddly, surrounded by animals with a pulsating star overhead. But the message of Christianity is that He won’t stay in those swaddling clothes in that manger any more than He would stay in a tomb wrapped in a shroud. The risen Christ dispels the darkness of humanity and offers hope: No other major religion has a founder who is God or one who dies so others may live. The vibrant epicenter of Christianity is that I did not enter God’s world; in shocking humility, He entered mine — and that is an eternally significant truth.