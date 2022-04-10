Midlands Voices: What will it really take to end abortion?

Missing from the seemingly endless debate over LB 933, a bill intended to “outlaw” abortion, is a hard truth: Abortions will still continue in Nebraska. Simply passing a law won’t accomplish a thing.

As a physician, I can’t begin to tell you how often I’ve sat in an examination room with a woman who was crying, shaking and desperately trying to come to terms with an unplanned pregnancy. Each was different. Some were married, some weren’t. Their ages, their lives and their families varied. The impact of the pregnancy for each was profoundly different.

Each struggled with the physical, psychological, emotional and spiritual aspect of their situation. Not one of them “wanted” an abortion. Rather, it was the most gut-wrenching decision they ever made, regardless of what they ultimately decided. And in most instances, there wasn’t a male in sight.

But the last thing any of these women were concerned about was whether or not it was “legal.”

I went to a tiny rural high school. In my school alone, I knew of two young women who had abortions. There were undoubtedly more. This was before Roe vs. Wade. Abortions were technically illegal. That didn’t stop them from happening.

If you had money, you could get a relatively safe abortion. But it would cost you. And if you didn’t have money? Then you engaged in the Russian Roulette of unsafe, risky abortions.

You might bleed to death. You might become septic and die.

Can we just be honest? Abortion becomes an issue only if someone gets pregnant. Someone only gets pregnant if they have sex.

You can’t legislate away sex. And the hard truth is, you can’t simply legislate away abortions, either.

Many states prioritize just about everything ahead of a woman’s health, meaning reliable contraception is often difficult to obtain and roadblocks frequently exist.

Contrary to what many want to believe, women who use contraception have sex no more often than women who don’t. They just don’t get pregnant.

But don’t take my word for it. Look at the rest of the world. The United States has higher rates of abortion than any country in western Europe. Yet in each of those countries, abortions are easier to obtain. Their key? Contraception is also easier to obtain and it works. Fewer unplanned pregnancies mean fewer abortions.

Sorry, but saying you are “pro-life” and “anti-contraception” makes as much sense as saying you are “pro-health” but “anti-health care.”

“Banning” abortion may be a cause for celebration among some, but it will do nothing to end abortions. They will continue. Rich women (or women pregnant by rich men) will get them under the table. Poor women will get them in unsafe circumstances, and some will die.

Does the Unicameral really want to end abortion? Twenty years ago, I was on a panel of speakers in front of a large group of medical students. The subject of abortion came up. Some panelists talked about overturning Roe v. Wade. Then it was my turn. I felt I had no choice but to tell the truth.

Abortions won’t go away if Roe is overturned, I said bluntly. Overturning a law is easy. But ending abortion? That’s much harder. Here’s what it will take.

Only when contraception is universally available and barriers to access are removed. Only when it’s affordable to everyone and not hidden off in a corner somewhere. Only when it’s over-the-counter (like Aleve or Tylenol), as recommended by the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Only when women are finally treated with respect as equals. Only when the male who caused the pregnancy has the same accountability as the woman. Only when their future, their life, their opportunities are impacted to the same degree as the woman.

Only when women aren’t shamed and rejected for a pregnancy while the male gets off with a wink and a nod. Only when social supports truly provide the assistance that a woman and her family need to have a decent life, a fair opportunity and a healthy environment.

Only when a pregnancy doesn’t mean the end of a career or an education. Only when it doesn’t place a woman at risk for abuse and harm.

When these things happen — and only when they happen — abortions will end. But not a moment before. In the meantime, all the anti-abortion legislation in the world won’t accomplish a thing.

The students seemed stunned for a moment. Then they gave me a standing ovation.

Today, I would say exactly the same thing to the Nebraska Unicameral, or any other legislative body that prioritizes tax cuts ahead of women’s health. You can debate and pontificate all you want. You can pass restrictive laws until the cows come home.

But until you have the resolve to deal with the issues I described to those students, abortions — anywhere — will not end. To think otherwise is simply an exercise in self-delusion.

*Editor’s Note: Legislative Bill 933 failed last week to receive the 33 votes it needed to end an eight-hour filibuster, which effectively renders the bill dead with no other way to move forward. The final vote was 31-15, with three senators excused.

Donald R. Frey, M.D., is professor of family medicine at the Creighton University School of Medicine, and the author of “Pay Me Now or Pay Me Later: One Physician’s Guided Tour Through an Insane Asylum Called American Health Care.” This article reflects the views of the author and are not necessarily those of Creighton University.