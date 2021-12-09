Midlands Voices: Whatever happened to good old American customer service?

Customers after all, have choices where to take their business. Often, they are telling the business what they want, if only the businesses would listen. If a longtime deli customer, for example, keeps asking for a certain item such as a chicken sandwich on white day after day, that should be an obvious clue to have more chicken sandwiches on white in the cooler. But we have probably all encountered shopping situations where the store did not listen to the customer, and instead, may have even further alienated the customer by being rude to them. After repeated episodes of this, that customer is gone.