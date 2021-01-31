Midlands Voices: What's in a name? The interesting history of Council Bluffs

Though one has to appreciate the civic pride of Captain Lewis Bissell, described by Mr. Marks as the blustering Omaha backer, we suspect his exaggerated sense of civic pride may have obscured his understanding of the history of the Council Bluffs name. One also has to chuckle a bit over what appears to be Captain Bissell’s political naiveté. His umbrage at the switch from Kanesville to Council Bluffs in 1853 seems to imply the territory name was taken over by the town to intentionally misrepresent a bit of history. The reality was a great deal more economic than that.

The name was chosen to capitalize on an act passed by the Iowa state legislature, which ordered the terminus of the Mississippi and Missouri Railroad to locate in “Council Bluffs.” Unlike Omaha, which was established all at once with a formal name and a town plan, the area that is today’s Council Bluffs was known as Hart’s Bluff, Miller’s Hollow, Trader’s Point, Caldwell’s Camp, and Kanesville during its evolution from trading posts to a community. So, renaming the town to connect it with what had been the name of the region for a half century and secure the economic benefit of a rail terminus wasn’t considered extraordinary. It was just good business.

Our two cities are separated by a river and state boundary, and all too often are compartmentalized as separate entities. It makes more sense to consider our histories together. As Mr. Marks noted, we share a common origin. Despite an occasional squabble, over the years it’s been demonstrated what’s good for one is good for the other. We hope to see more articles in the future that explore our common heritage.