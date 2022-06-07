Midlands Voices: When it comes to gun violence, prevention is the key

The tragedy in Uvalde and other mass killings in U.S. schools have prompted lots of questionable solutions, such as having only one door with armed guards. Aside from fire code violations, such “remedies” should remind us that schools are more than buildings.

As a former elementary school physical education teacher in Puerto Rico and Texas, a great majority of my classes were outside. As a high school biology teacher in Maryland, we would go on field trips or engage in outdoor activities. Student evaluations revealed that these were foremost in the students’ memories of their best learning experiences.

In public health, we tell the story of a community that keeps finding people in the river who need to be rescued. This keeps happening. Finally, someone asks, “How is it that so many people end up in the river in need of rescuing?” “Let’s look upstream,” says one person.

So, they go upstream and find that there are treacherous rapids that hurl boaters into the water and many are not prepared because there is no warning sign, they are not properly trained to navigate the rapids, they don’t have life jackets or they don’t know how to swim.

In essence, there are multiple causes and multiple solutions. Living in Omaha for the past 40-plus years, this is a particularly apt analogy because the word Omaha (Umoⁿhoⁿ) is translated as “upstream people.”

In this metaphorical river, what are some possible solutions? Certainly, safety training and knowledge of the river should be a logical starting point. Access is another aspect. Untrained people should not enter the river upstream from the rapids. If you do wish to run the rapids, then take the time to learn how to safely navigate.

But we are drowning. Other countries have more successfully navigated the killer rivers while we keep believing that the freedom to carry a gun supersedes the freedom to safely attend school. The new refrain seems to be guns don’t kill children, school buildings do.

We must realize that schools are more than buildings just as rivers are more than water. The answers to the problems of gun violence are upstream. Prevention is the key.

David E. Corbin, Ph.D, is professor emeritus of health education and public health at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. This article reflects the views of the author and is not necessarily representative of the views of the University of Nebraska at Omaha.