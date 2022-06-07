Midlands Voices: When it comes to gun violence, prevention is the key

The tragedy in Uvalde and other mass killings in U.S. schools have prompted lots of questionable solutions, such as having only one door with armed guards. Aside from fire code violations, such “remedies” should remind us that schools are more than buildings.
As a former elementary school physical education teacher in Puerto Rico and Texas, a great majority of my classes were outside. As a high school biology teacher in Maryland, we would go on field trips or engage in outdoor activities. Student evaluations revealed that these were foremost in the students’ memories of their best learning experiences.
In public health, we tell the story of a community that keeps finding people in the river who need to be rescued. This keeps happening. Finally, someone asks, “How is it that so many people end up in the river in need of rescuing?” “Let’s look upstream,” says one person.
So, they go upstream and find that there are treacherous rapids that hurl boaters into the water and many are not prepared because there is no warning sign, they are not properly trained to navigate the rapids, they don’t have life jackets or they don’t know how to swim.
People are also reading…
In essence, there are multiple causes and multiple solutions. Living in Omaha for the past 40-plus years, this is a particularly apt analogy because the word Omaha (Umoⁿhoⁿ) is translated as “upstream people.”
In this metaphorical river, what are some possible solutions? Certainly, safety training and knowledge of the river should be a logical starting point. Access is another aspect. Untrained people should not enter the river upstream from the rapids. If you do wish to run the rapids, then take the time to learn how to safely navigate.
But we are drowning. Other countries have more successfully navigated the killer rivers while we keep believing that the freedom to carry a gun supersedes the freedom to safely attend school. The new refrain seems to be guns don’t kill children, school buildings do.
We must realize that schools are more than buildings just as rivers are more than water. The answers to the problems of gun violence are upstream. Prevention is the key.
OWH Midlands Voices May 2022
Climate change is a moral issue for the church because its effects violate Catholic commitments to promote human dignity, protect human life, prioritize the poor, and care for God’s creation.
Gene Klein writes, "Child abuse and neglect should not be a once-a-year conversation."
Joanne Li writes, "If we want to make a difference in our community and slow brain drain, universities in our state must connect students with paid internships in their communities."
ESG stands for environment, social and governance, and it reflects the understandable expectation that corporate America will act responsibly towards investors, workers, customers, the environment, and society as a whole.
More than 1-in-3 LGBTQ Americans report facing discrimination in our everyday lives, and for people living with HIV, the chance of experiencing discrimination is, unfortunately, even more likely.
Do Good Days on Tuesday through Thursday asks the community to focus support on over 650 nonprofits in the metro area.
The right to privacy, access to birth control and same-sex marriage — all protected by the liberty right found in the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. From where did that right stem? Meyer v. Nebraska.
Hannah Hayes and Lillian Hill write, "While shareholders like Mr. Buffett are fueling the climate crisis through massive polluting companies, youth and marginalized communities are the ones facing the consequences."
Camille Beaulieu writes, "Movements must start somewhere, so why not your farm? Your dollar?"
Nebraskans are no stranger to banned burning, but prescribed and deliberate burning in the proper scenario is vital to prairie and animal species populations within these ecosystems.
Jennifer Liu writes "Community support can be the difference between whether a refugee family struggles or thrives in America. And the need for it is more urgent than ever."
Catherine Lang and Tim Mittan write, "National Small Business Week, held this year from May 1-7, is a time to celebrate the resilience and spirit of Nebraska businesses."
Midlands Voices: America the Beautiful initiative will benefit Nebraska wildlife, farms and ranchers
George R. Cunningham writes, "For decades, conservation has been an issue that brings people together across the political spectrum and from all walks of life."
David E. Corbin, Ph.D, is professor emeritus of health education and public health at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. This article reflects the views of the author and is not necessarily representative of the views of the University of Nebraska at Omaha.