Midlands Voices: When it comes to the climate, if we’re not part of the solution, we’re part of the problem

Well, it’s official: OPPD will be burning coal at the North Omaha plant for three years longer than they promised. They got themselves into a real fix. Those who live in North Omaha will bear the brunt of the polluted air for three more years.

Omaha is already ranked in the top 10 cities in the U.S. for asthma rates and North Omaha has the highest rates within Omaha. So, what should be done? The resolution that the OPPD Board passed in August acknowledged the need to not only engage the North Omaha community, but to also diminish the impact on North Omaha of burning coal for three more years.

One thing that can help is for Omaha to finally get moving on a Climate Action Plan like 35 out of the top 50 most populated cities already have. City Council President Pete Festersen will be putting forth a resolution at the September 13 City Council meeting to fund a consultant to get the Climate Action Plan started after it has languished for months. Lincoln already has a Climate Action Plan.

OPPD is in the process of hiring a vice president for sustainability and environmental affairs. It is essential that OPPD, leaders in the Omaha-metro area and organizations such as the Sierra Club that have been working on climate solutions for decades, cooperate on the Climate Action Plan.

There is much talk and considerable funding for economic development in Omaha’s downtown core as well as in North and South Omaha. It is vital that new buildings are energy efficient and have solar energy where feasible. There should be programs to help people to make their homes more energy efficient. Otherwise, Omaha will be locked into a future of greater and greater energy needs.

Energy efficiency and solar energy will help stabilize the grid and will save on electric bills for the owners and occupants of the new buildings. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which got no support from Nebraska’s Congressional delegation, should be able to assist in this clean transition.

Schools, churches, public buildings and parking lots (like the parking lots at Disneyland Paris) should produce their own solar energy. For example, science and technology magnet schools (like King Science Center) could add solar to their roof and parking lot. Using the model that some schools in Florida have adopted, these schools could serve as learning centers about renewable energy, and with battery backup they can serve as emergency shelters during outages or cooling centers on hot days like we’ve had so many of this summer. When not acting as a shelter or cooling center the schools are saving thousands of dollars on their electric bills.

We could duplicate the solar project that KCI Airport’s is developing or Offutt AFB could look to Edwards AFB’s public/private solar development.

The transportation sector can embrace electric vehicles. The Omaha metro area can be creative in using IRA funds to electrify public vehicles and corporate fleets. This has already started in other cities in the U.S; and around the world.

If we’re not part of the solution, we’re part of the problem. Our $3.5 billion 2019 flood (including the compromising of Offutt AFB and the National Guard Facility) and our current drought, should be a wake-up call that we need to address the climate crisis. It’s going to take a team effort.