Midlands Voices: Why Americans must care about Ukraine

No doubt many Americans are war-fatigued from the casualties and huge costs of our long wars in Afghanistan and the Middle East. They may well wonder why our country should be greatly concerned about the continuing Russian aggression against Ukraine and the overwhelming invasion forces it has placed on the borders and seacoast of that country.

Whether or not, and in what manner, Russia does invade or accelerate its aggression against Ukraine will be determined by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and we need to recognize that he remains in mindset and motivation the Cold War KGB officer he was when he scurried back to the Soviet Union from his post in Dresden, East Germany, as that satellite nation collapsed in the Gorbachev era.

He has frequently lamented the disintegration of the Soviet Union itself as the most catastrophic event of the 20th century, and seems driven to reconstitute much of the Soviet Empire or at least its sphere of influence. His prime target in that respect has always been Ukraine, second in importance to Russia in the Soviet Union, because of its vast areas of the best agricultural soil in Europe and its coast on the Black Sea.