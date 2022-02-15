Midlands Voices: Why Americans must care about Ukraine

No doubt many Americans are war-fatigued from the casualties and huge costs of our long wars in Afghanistan and the Middle East. They may well wonder why our country should be greatly concerned about the continuing Russian aggression against Ukraine and the overwhelming invasion forces it has placed on the borders and seacoast of that country.
Whether or not, and in what manner, Russia does invade or accelerate its aggression against Ukraine will be determined by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and we need to recognize that he remains in mindset and motivation the Cold War KGB officer he was when he scurried back to the Soviet Union from his post in Dresden, East Germany, as that satellite nation collapsed in the Gorbachev era.
He has frequently lamented the disintegration of the Soviet Union itself as the most catastrophic event of the 20th century, and seems driven to reconstitute much of the Soviet Empire or at least its sphere of influence. His prime target in that respect has always been Ukraine, second in importance to Russia in the Soviet Union, because of its vast areas of the best agricultural soil in Europe and its coast on the Black Sea.
American attention and that of our NATO allies, some of whose citizens lived under the harsh Soviet domination or that of their puppet regimes for decades after WWII, are now focused on the massive Russian military forces assembled on three sides of the Ukrainian border. Some Russian forces are even as close as eighty miles from Kyiv, the capital. If Russia attacks across the border or orchestrates a coup to install a pro-Russia government, it is really only a continuation of their attack on their neighbor.
We need to recognize that in 2014, through irregular warfare tactics, Putin’s “little green men,” mostly Russian military personnel who had removed their army insignias, brazenly seized their neighbor’s Crimean Peninsula. In the same year pro-Russian insurgents, backed by irregular Russian forces with Russian officers, seized the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine where fighting continues. Then there is another routine aspect of the Russian hybrid warfare — the cyberattacks that have frequently disabled the Ukrainian government and the nation’s electrical grid and natural gas supplies.
As outrageous as Putin’s military threats and continued acts of aggression against Ukraine are, however, something far more important than Ukrainian independence from Russian domination is at stake here. If Putin doesn’t respect the boundaries of any European nation, like Ukraine, it threatens the whole international order that has freed the European continent from international conflict since 1945.
As President George H.W. Bush marshaled a broad international coalition to expel Saddam Hussein after the Iraqi strongman had seized Kuwait, it is likewise important that Putin not be allowed to seize Ukraine without broad international condemnation and the strongest economic sanctions. Failure to join in a strong international resistance to such naked aggression poses a very real threat of a return to the international warfare and instability that brought such tragic consequences to Europe and much of the world twice in the 20th Century.
Would Putin turn next to recapturing the three Baltic nations that were annexed by the Soviet Union and then subjugated again after Nazi occupation? While a very few Western academics and media critics have said that the membership expansion of NATO and the European Union into Eastern Europe was provocative, it is unthinkable that these organizations wouldn’t welcome these countries that had overwhelmingly demonstrated their commitment to escape the stifling shackles of communism and dictatorships they had endured for decades. The prospects of membership in NATO and the European Union were actually crucial in encouraging their adoption of the internal reforms and policies necessary for joining the community of Western-style democracies and economies.
The NATO organization is a mutual defense pact and no offensive threat to Russia. Never has been. The threat to European peace and stability is only from a Putin-led Russia. He seems committed to weakening the community of democracies by destabilizing and dividing us while misleading and distracting his countrymen from the abuses and failures of his own regime.
The United States and its allies in NATO must steadfastly stand together against current and future Russian aggression. We should have learned by now that while we must be open to diplomatic solutions to conflict, when feasible, but also to remember that abandoning fundamental principles of sovereignty and appeasing international bullies, as with Hitler at Munich, is never the right course.
Midlands Voices January 2022
Douglas Bereuter was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Nebraska from 1979-2004 and was president of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, 2003-04.