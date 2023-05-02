Reports of passengers acting badly on airplanes have been widespread for years. We have all had encounters with bad on-board behavior by others: The kid behind us who keeps kicking our seat. The guy who moves our bag in the overhead bin. The couple who is rude to the flight attendant. Fights.

I have seen all this on my world travels, including one incident that I thought was going to erupt into a real in-air brawl over an ocean.

Some of this is poor mood regulation and lack of manners for sure. As individuals, we are responsible for our behavior. But there are also structural, technological and situational components to this bad behavior.

We are all influenced by our surrounding environment and technology. Just as workers are impacted by poor working conditions such as tiny cubicles, noise, lack of work space, etc., passengers are impacted by the environment of a plane and airport. Most people cannot fly first/business class or by private jet. And let’s face it, the environment on most airplane economy sections is not conducive to good behavior. Indeed, it can actually increase the likelihood of bad behavior. The same goes for most airports.

In general, the air travel environment has deteriorated over recent years. Airlines have altered seating design and size to optimize passenger numbers. As airlines try to cram more people into smaller seats, the likelihood of these people acting out in a closed environment will increase.

Also, most people who travel have to carry some sort of bag or backpack to take care of all their documents, personal effects, etc., that are needed while away from home. It is unrealistic to think that a person of average or larger size, with basic carry-on needs, is going to feel comfortable in an economy/coach seat on a flight with minimal or no food or storage space.

And it is not just the plane environment. Prior to boarding, passengers have already been subjected to large, confusing, uncomfortable airports. There are the long lines for check in, purchasing food from limited selections, participating in TSA screening, possible confiscation of prohibited items mistakenly brought in a carry-on and other long waits.

Add to that some lingering and confusing pandemic rules and fears. Pandemic mask requirements in particular, exacerbated acting out as people responded negatively to perceived threats to their “freedom.”

Technology also contributes to bad behavior. If you have ever found yourself yelling at a robotic voice and confusing phone tree, or becoming frustrated by long wait times and disconnections when calling an airline or other company, you have been influenced by the technology. You probably would have reacted more calmly to a real human on the phone. In this sense, technology can serve to prep people to become more frustrated, angry and to act out.

As we look at improving infrastructure in this country, let’s focus some of our resources to the entire design and structure of passenger aircraft and airport systems ... including customer service standards and security routines.

Let us re-imagine the passenger air systems of the future, to make flying a better experience and disruptive passenger behavior less common.