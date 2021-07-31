Midlands Voices: Why do some men feel empowered to harass women in public?

I first noticed social harassment long ago as a young woman in Paris. I was often harassed by young men who followed me around the center of Paris, trying to get me to talk to them. I employed many attempts at avoiding their unwanted attention, such as wearing a head scarf and sunglasses. Men would also sit themselves down uninvited at my outdoor bistro table. In other cities from Luxor to Cape Town, I found that if I was not accompanied by a male friend, I would be subjected to the same intrusive behavior by male strangers.

Back in this country, I also experienced social harassment in public places. The boldness was different, and sometimes even threatening. These men wanted to tell me how I should dress, appear, stand in line, or drive. I have been followed across parking lots and verbally threatened by vigilante parking and driving enforcers who did not like how they thought I drove or parked my car. On an early morning walk in my neighborhood, a man pulled his car up by the sidewalk where I was, lecturing me that I should wear a reflective vest.

Women are also monitored in public spaces about their attire. I have often been asked by men why I am wearing a coat, long sleeves, or carrying a heavy tote bag. “Aren’t you hot in that coat?” or “You are carrying a lot there!” they comment as they walk by.