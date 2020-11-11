Midlands Voices: Why many combat veterans don't talk about their wars

Killing is the business of war, and death is its consequence. Civilians do not like to hear about killing, and combat soldiers do not want to talk about it. There is no euphemistic way to talk about killing, and there is no eloquent way to describe a violent death. So, in order to cope, soldiers have invented their own private language to talk about these subjects. In World War I the dough boys “hammered the Huns.” In World War II our GIs tried to “nail the Nazi’s” and “annihilate the NIPS.” In Korea the mission was to “rub out the Reds”. In my war we talked about “wasting the enemy” or “greasing the Dinks.”

We never gave a thought to political correctness, because this is how we talked. This is how soldiers have always talked. It is a soldier’s way to justify his actions. It allows him to sidestep the long dark shadow of the 5th Commandment.

This is a hard and callous philosophy, but soldiering is a hard and callous profession. After all, what they were doing was exactly what our country was asking them to do. While we could communicate this way with our fellow soldiers, we knew it would be taboo to talk to civilians like that.