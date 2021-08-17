Midlands Voices: Why what happens in Kabul matters in Omaha

It’s hard to describe the situation in Afghanistan as anything less than an unmitigated disaster. After 20 years of war, trillions of dollars, and more than 20,000 American casualties, things are more or less as they stood in summer 2001. It took only weeks for the Taliban to sweep through the entirety of Afghanistan, enter Kabul, and force the flight of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The Taliban is less a political movement than a large terrorist group back to brutalizing the Afghan people in the absence of American power. But the reaction in the U.S. seems to fall mainly into three categories: pity for the Afghan people, embarrassment at the failed mission, and good, old-fashioned finger-pointing.

There are far more important reasons why Americans should care about what is going on in Afghanistan.

First and foremost, ungoverned and misgoverned lands are incubators for terrorism. It’s been nearly 20 years since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. An entire generation has no memory of what it felt like that day — our vulnerability and helplessness. The near-instantaneous loss of 3,000 parents, brothers and sisters on American soil. The fearful expectation that more attacks were looming.