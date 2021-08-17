Midlands Voices: Why what happens in Kabul matters in Omaha

It’s hard to describe the situation in Afghanistan as anything less than an unmitigated disaster. After 20 years of war, trillions of dollars, and more than 20,000 American casualties, things are more or less as they stood in summer 2001. It took only weeks for the Taliban to sweep through the entirety of Afghanistan, enter Kabul, and force the flight of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.
The Taliban is less a political movement than a large terrorist group back to brutalizing the Afghan people in the absence of American power. But the reaction in the U.S. seems to fall mainly into three categories: pity for the Afghan people, embarrassment at the failed mission, and good, old-fashioned finger-pointing.
There are far more important reasons why Americans should care about what is going on in Afghanistan.
First and foremost, ungoverned and misgoverned lands are incubators for terrorism. It’s been nearly 20 years since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. An entire generation has no memory of what it felt like that day — our vulnerability and helplessness. The near-instantaneous loss of 3,000 parents, brothers and sisters on American soil. The fearful expectation that more attacks were looming.
Since then, the sacrifices of the Afghan war have been borne by relatively few Americans: first, by police and firefighters who ran toward the screams, the fire, and the smoke, and later by American servicemembers. There have been no victory gardens, no draft, no war bonds, no limits on civilian use of steel or gas. Neighborhood windows are not filled with blue or gold stars. It has been far too easy for most of us to forget the lesson of 9/11: that the politics of isolation do not guarantee our safety, and that evil left unchecked on the other side of the world affects us here at home.
And let there be no mistake about the evil of the Taliban: Last week Afghan General Sami Sadat tweeted a firsthand account of Taliban looting, murder, hostage-taking and “making women cook for them by force, taking cloths [sic] and jewelry of ladies and shooting their sons in front of their eyes.” Taxi drivers have reportedly been ordered not to drive any woman not wearing a burqa, and the Taliban has clamped down on secular music. As a local Taliban commander explained: “They are not giving up Western culture ... so we have to kill them.”
Second, even as the withdrawal concludes, hundreds of selfless Americans will remain in Afghanistan in diplomatic, educational and humanitarian roles. If the Taliban thinks nothing of killing an Afghan woman for uncovering her head or listening to American music, Americans in Afghanistan will no doubt fare much worse. Earlier this month, a car bombing severely damaged the Kabul offices of the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Center for Afghanistan Studies. Eight people died and 20 were injured in a nearby fight that thankfully — luckily — spared the center’s staff. This is life under Taliban rule.
Victory has a hundred fathers and defeat is an orphan, as the saying goes — but this one is on all of us. Four U.S. presidents, two Republicans and two Democrats, have failed to develop and execute a strategy to develop competent Afghan security forces. While President Biden is at the helm now and rightly deserves a share of the blame for leaving the hen house unguarded, Presidents Bush and Obama had 16 years to bring us closer to victory, and it was President Trump who announced via tweet that we would actually withdraw by Christmas 2020, surprising U.S. military leaders and Afghans while elating the Taliban.
There is no easy solution here, and Americans are rightly fatigued by two decades of war. But we need more than partisan spin from our elected leaders. We need a plan for keeping Americans safe and for guaranteeing that Afghanistan doesn’t again become a safe haven for terrorist groups like al-Qaida.
Afghanistan may be far away, but it is still important to our interests.
Jay Jackson is an Omaha attorney and U.S. military veteran with multiple overseas deployments.