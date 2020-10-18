Midlands Voices: Winnebago Tribe is responsibly pursuing casino plans

To be clear, tribal gaming in every county is impossible. Tribal gaming can be done only on tribal land, and federal law requires the state to sign off on any agreement to do tribal gaming. Further, in 1992 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the state can simply refuse to negotiate a deal, and that’s exactly what Nebraska has done for the last 28 years.

I suppose I should have seen this coming. Several weeks ago, we got a copy of some troubling polling questions being done by our opponents, which strangely focused on our tribal status. My guess is that the poll showed the same thing we already know: A significant majority of Nebraskans support expanded gaming. However, this same poll probably also showed that people would easily be confused by changing the narrative to “Indian casinos.”

Not long after the poll was completed, the governor, whose anti-gaming stance is well known, set the stage by trying to morph our “Indian” status into the issue. Despite the fact that our efforts have been completely focused on expanded gaming at Nebraska tracks, the governor released a letter on his official state website referring to the “Attempts to legalize Indian casino gambling are a perennial threat ...” The result was a calculated attempt spawned by scientific data collection, funded and fueled by our political leaders, to turn “Indians” into the bad guy.