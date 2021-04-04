Midlands Voices: Women are making enormous contributions in our military

Another woman comes to mind whom I didn’t know personally. Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent was fluent in Arabic and an experienced cryptologist with five deployments to Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. Shannon was killed in Manbij, Syria while hunting ISIS fighters in January 2019. It was her fifth combat deployment. She left behind a husband and two children.

Nebraska’s own mothers, sisters and daughters have also paid the ultimate price for our freedom. Tricia Jameson, Lillian Clemens and Linda Taranto-Greiss are the latest Nebraskan women to be killed in action.

These women are all special, but none is particularly unique: More than a million women currently serve in our military. All raised their hands to serve in an all-volunteer force, most knowing (as all do who began service after 9/11) that there was a strong likelihood they would be sent into harm’s way on our behalf.

Carlson criticizes a couple of modest steps taken recently by DoD to improve the lives of our female warriors — a uniform that fits pregnant bodies and allowance for medium-length ponytails (the horror!) These are measures that help us to retain military talent and make the demanding lives of our servicemembers just a little easier. The new hairstyles, for example, will fit better under combat helmets and gas masks, and they won’t cause alopecia and chronic headaches.