Midlands Voices: Women are making enormous contributions in our military

On his TV program recently, Tucker Carlson offered some advice to the Department of Defense about its efforts to attract and retain women. “So we’ve got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits. Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. military.”
Tucker Carlson, a native Californian who grew up in boarding schools and tennis clubs, could not be less qualified to comment about the role of women in our armed forces. For me, though, one silver lining in hearing his tone-deaf remarks is that they served as a great reminder of all the amazing women I served with over the course of my military career:
A woman who spent three years serving on a small team responsible for thousands of air strikes against ISIS, destroying a physical caliphate that spanned 42,000 square miles and contained 12 million people. During the same time, she also birthed two children and underwent treatment for cancer.
A first-generation American and one of the smartest people I’ve ever known. Commanders and operators who worked with her on an elite special operations task force loved her because she was great at her job and willing to sacrifice anything for the sake of our mission.
A woman who recently embarked on a six-month deployment to Africa, leaving behind her husband (an Air Force officer), three kids and a puppy. She will probably end up spending an extra month away from her family to account for COVID quarantines before and after her deployment.
Another woman comes to mind whom I didn’t know personally. Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent was fluent in Arabic and an experienced cryptologist with five deployments to Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. Shannon was killed in Manbij, Syria while hunting ISIS fighters in January 2019. It was her fifth combat deployment. She left behind a husband and two children.
Nebraska’s own mothers, sisters and daughters have also paid the ultimate price for our freedom. Tricia Jameson, Lillian Clemens and Linda Taranto-Greiss are the latest Nebraskan women to be killed in action.
These women are all special, but none is particularly unique: More than a million women currently serve in our military. All raised their hands to serve in an all-volunteer force, most knowing (as all do who began service after 9/11) that there was a strong likelihood they would be sent into harm’s way on our behalf.
Carlson criticizes a couple of modest steps taken recently by DoD to improve the lives of our female warriors — a uniform that fits pregnant bodies and allowance for medium-length ponytails (the horror!) These are measures that help us to retain military talent and make the demanding lives of our servicemembers just a little easier. The new hairstyles, for example, will fit better under combat helmets and gas masks, and they won’t cause alopecia and chronic headaches.
I hope these changes encourage women to be more likely to serve and stay in the military. Because when they are needed most, these are the women that will help keep Tucker Carlson and the rest of us safe.