Midlands Voices: Working from home? These tips can boost your health

The good news is there are simple strategies to improve awareness and create healthy eating and exercise patterns.

There are many small action steps. For example, taking a moment to determine if you are eating due to hunger:

Hunger scale — on a scale of 1 (ravenous) to 10 (uncomfortably full), how hungry are you? If you are around a 6 or below, then it is time for a healthy snack or mealtime. This may not apply if you have a medical condition — check with your physician and dietitian who know your medical background.

Check emotions — are you bored, tired, or lonely? If so, move to another activity to help address those emotions. This can include talking to a friend or family member, having an exercise snack, journaling, stepping outside for fresh air, resting or reading.

Have exercise snacks as brief breaks throughout the day. Health benefits include maintaining muscle tone, heart health, stress management, maintaining health and immune status. Check with your physician prior to adding any new physical activity as applicable.

Have an inexpensive mini trampoline on hand for 5-, 10-, 15-plus-minute workout breaks.

Take a walk around the block or do a circuit walk up and down staircases in your home.