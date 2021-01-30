Midlands Voices: Working from home? These tips can boost your health

The pandemic has increased the prevalence of remote work and education from home. Routines and environments have changed, including dietary and physical activity habits such as:
A decrease in steps to and from the parking lot at work; using building stairs at work; and lunchtime errands that increased daily physical activity were more likely prior to the pandemic. These activities add up throughout the day and are important for overall health.
Working at home with a personal workspace in or near the kitchen. This creates an environment with easy access to ample food that may lead to mindless munching while working.
A change from a set schedule with a small window of opportunity for breakfast, lunch and snacks to a vast amount of time to eat meals. This could be increasing calories consumed.
Research on the pandemic’s impact on healthy habits reveals a decrease in physical activity; an increase in sugar-sweetened beverages and other sugar-containing snacks; and an increase in weight in some individuals. Those who gained weight also had the biggest decrease in physical activity. The findings also revealed individuals who lost weight during the pandemic were those who explored new ingredients, increased fruit and vegetable intake, and ate less fried foods with an increase in cooking from home and a decrease in eating meals away from home.
The good news is there are simple strategies to improve awareness and create healthy eating and exercise patterns.
There are many small action steps. For example, taking a moment to determine if you are eating due to hunger:
Hunger scale — on a scale of 1 (ravenous) to 10 (uncomfortably full), how hungry are you? If you are around a 6 or below, then it is time for a healthy snack or mealtime. This may not apply if you have a medical condition — check with your physician and dietitian who know your medical background.
Check emotions — are you bored, tired, or lonely? If so, move to another activity to help address those emotions. This can include talking to a friend or family member, having an exercise snack, journaling, stepping outside for fresh air, resting or reading.
Have exercise snacks as brief breaks throughout the day. Health benefits include maintaining muscle tone, heart health, stress management, maintaining health and immune status. Check with your physician prior to adding any new physical activity as applicable.
Have an inexpensive mini trampoline on hand for 5-, 10-, 15-plus-minute workout breaks.
Take a walk around the block or do a circuit walk up and down staircases in your home.
Do simple body weight-bearing activities such as squats, lunges or hand weights — you can even use canned goods from your pantry as hand weights.
Schedule a brief time weekly to plan for healthy snacks and meals. Keep healthy foods on hand and limit less healthy options to enable healthy eating patterns. Cook double batches of food items such as chicken to use in another meal the next day. Portion out snacks and avoid eating from the package.
Use MyPlate as a standard for meals and snacks. Aim for half of your plate as vegetables and fruits; a quarter of your plate as protein and a quarter of your plate as grains, highlighting whole grains. Include milk or milk equivalents at each meal for bone health.
Include leafy greens and a variety of vegetables and fruits in all colors.
Choose baked, steamed, grilled cooking methods. Consume battered and fried foods less frequently.
Choose lean protein sources — include meat and meat alternatives like beans, eggs, dairy and soy foods. Leanest meat choices include the terms loin, breast and round.
Aim for whole grains in half of the grains you eat.
Use a smaller plate for meals versus a large dinner plate.
Include personal food preferences and cultural norms in your meals.
Enjoy all foods. An overall healthy pattern includes vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean protein and healthy plant-based fats. Enjoy a smaller amount of miscellaneous favorite foods such as cookies, chips or chocolate.
Contact a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RD/RDN) in your area for individualized, sound and sustainable nutrition guidance.
Please consider donating and volunteering at your local food bank. The pandemic has increased the need to help those with limited resources and access.
Sarah Hortman, MS, RDN, Ph.D. candidate, is an assistant professor of practice with the Department of Nutrition and Health Sciences at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Research on the pandemic’s impact on healthy habits reveals a decrease in physical activity and an increase in sugar-sweetened beverages and other sugar-containing snacks.
Do simple body weight-bearing activities such as squats, lunges or hand weights.