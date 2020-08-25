Midlands Voices: Working women and families deserve support. These steps can help

We commend local leaders for making decisions that will keep our children and community safe. But we recognize that working parents are facing limited options in ensuring their children are safely cared for while not in daycare or school.
There isn’t one solution that will work for all — our community must rise to the enormity of the situation, think big and provide a patchwork of options for families to do what works best for them.
How we collectively respond to this child-care crisis will be key to economic recovery. In April, 6% of parents expected to quit their jobs because of the pandemic. Now that is up to 27%, and women will be the ones opting out of the workforce because we have given them no better options.
For families living paycheck to paycheck, they cannot afford to miss work or cut back hours if they want to keep a roof over their head, food on the table and bills paid. So, what are the options?
» Paid family leave is part of the solution. Some workers are eligible for temporary paid leave provisions, provided by federal law, which expand COVID-19-related emergency paid leave through the end of 2020. This includes 12 weeks of partially paid leave when an employee is unable to work/telework because they are caring for a child whose school or child care is closed. While these paid-leave provisions don’t apply to all workers or can be unaffordable, they may provide a workable solution for some.
We are committed to advocating for workplace and public policy change to make paid leave available for all in this crisis and beyond.
» Employer flexibility can support working parents. Gone are the days of counting productivity within a 9-to-5 timeframe. Work is being done between bedtime stories and midnight. It’s finalized on the porch while kids are playing in the yard. This isn’t forever, and employees will be grateful for the support provided during this difficult time.
Employers should be open to a variety of solutions such as telework, irregular schedules and job sharing. And for employees for whom such flexibility is not an option, the need is clear — employers must expand access to paid leave for all workers.
» Supporting child care as a foundation of the economy. This child care crisis is not new nor hopeless. We can address child-care needs by making assistance, or Title XX, available for more families. By increasing access to such assistance, we can also help child care businesses support their operations and increase capacity to meet the temporary need for school-aged children.
We must also think creatively about public-private partnerships in response to this crisis. The majority of children in Omaha have working parents, and these parents cannot participate in our workforce without child care, but providers have been devastated during the pandemic.
A Buffett Early Childhood Institute survey found that the majority of child-care businesses indicated that they will likely close without financial assistance if the pandemic continues or worsens. Public and private sectors both stand to benefit from rebuilding a stronger child-care system as a foundation of our economy.
These options are not sufficient, but they’re a start. Omaha can be the best place to work and raise a family by ensuring that employees can maintain their responsibilities to their job while caring for their families. It is this type of supportive work environment that will attract and keep employees in our state.
We — families, businesses, advocates, policymakers — must use this crisis as an opportunity to re-think and rebuild workplaces and public policies to better support women. Addressing child care is the place to start.
Tiffany Seibert Joekel is the research and policy director at the Women’s Fund of Omaha and a working mom to two boys.
