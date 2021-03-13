Midlands Voices: Worthwhile bills will hold state and local government accountable

In all of these situations, the Nebraska Supreme Court has ruled that Nebraskans cannot seek accountability for those catastrophic harms, including death and the lifelong effects of rape and molestation. In recent decisions, the Supreme Court has held that if state and local governments know they have a sexual predator on their payroll — or if Child Protective Services places a sexually predatory foster child in your home, or if a prison or jail places a low-risk inmate in a cell with an inmate known to be aggressive and predatory — the victim has no recourse. State and local government gets a free pass; you and your family bear the costs.

In the setting of schools, foster care and prisons, this should frighten us all. Without a path to accountability, there is no incentive for government actors to do what is right. With no incentive, unfortunately, history tells us that liars will lie, poor performers will perform poorly and weak leaders will lead weakly.

There are two bills in the Nebraska Legislature, Legislative Bill 54 and LB 71, that would fix this alarming trend and restore a path to accountability for victims by holding the government agencies that either conceal or ignore these dangerous warning signs from those being put directly in danger. Ask your state senator to fix this problem and hold the government accountable by supporting LB 54 and LB 71.

One of the justices of the Nebraska Supreme Court who disagrees with the court’s trend, Justice Lindsey Miller-Lerman, has openly invited the Legislature to do this, asking, “what if 911 dawdled while your daughter was being sexually assaulted at gunpoint?” If her question bothers you, call your state senator today and ask them to support LB 54 and LB 71. Don’t wait until the worst happens, and you find yourself wondering why there is no justice.

Brock Wurl is an attorney in North Platte and president-elect of the Nebraska Association of Trial Attorneys.