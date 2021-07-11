Midlands Voices: Yes, Congress can move past politics to work together

Here is an example of how working together regardless of partisan politics serves Nebraska and was crucial to passing legislation important to Omaha and Nebraska.

In January 2016, President Obama was giving a speech at Baxter Arena and invited me to fly home on Air Force 1. He came to my seat from his suite in the front of the plane. We spent 45 minutes talking about Omaha, my family and basketball. We discussed our need for a new VA medical facility and a new runway at Offutt.

I had gotten to know the president soon after arriving in Washington, as I was a strong supporter of his trade initiatives that would have created a trade zone across the Pacific rim to include 40% of the world’s population, expand markets for our ag products, and contain China’s expansion in the area. It was the greatest experience of my political career to get to know him.

Upon arrival at Baxter Arena, I introduced President Obama to Walter Scott. Walter is a leader in the legion of Omaha philanthropists who have put us on the map for funding public-private partnerships. Walter wanted to do something to improve veteran’s health care. Walter wanted the president to know that the community was behind my effort to change the law. The president told Walter not to worry, that he had my back on the VA.