Midlands Voices: Yes, our history contains injustices we ought to acknowledge and teach

The recent squabbling over the teaching of American history has deep roots, this being the most recent iteration. Should we view our country through rose-colored glasses as a matter of loyalty and patriotism, or face the facts head on? Were our Founders and ancestors saints or sinners? And what happens if we tell the kids the truth?
I think some, if not all of the Founding Fathers were men of good intention, but they, like us, included a number of scoundrels, and bowed to the political and economic realities of their time. Were they racists? Of course they were. They were British, and Britain was as racist and class-ridden as they come. Many were slaveholders. They had skewed the slavery system set up by the Portuguese and Spanish to justify their sin, making it racial, and the Americans of the 19th century made the practice ever more brutal and inhumane.
If you think we are not historically racist, or that racist actions don’t matter, let’s look at three “what if” situations, just examples, where Americans had opportunities to do the right thing and failed.
First, what if slavery had been abolished during the revolutionary era? Some Latin American countries did this, but we did not. Some of the Founders were in favor of abolition, but it would have been impossible to get the Constitution signed over the objections of the slaveholders. The best they could do was to write in the clause that ended the slave trade after 1808. They could have compromised by declaring the children of the enslaved to be free, or by phasing it out over time, or by the government buying out the slaveholders, but they did not. As a result, the new states of Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, etc. were founded on the “peculiar institution.” Think how different things would have been if they had been developed with free-market labor and enterprise instead of plantation prison camps. There wouldn’t have been a Civil War and our subsequent history would not have been so grim. The abolition of slavery ultimately cost over 600,000 American lives.
Second, the period after the Civil War, when slaves had been freed. What would have happened if Southerners had lived up to their Christian ideals? What if they had said “slavery was our egregious sin,” and set about to atone by integrating black people into the fabric of society through education and economic help? Some people went south and did what they could, founding schools and colleges, and teaching literacy to freed people, but their efforts were ridiculed and resisted. Reconstruction failed, and the lie of the Lost Cause became the new prevailing myth, perpetuating the racist story that black people were subhuman and must be oppressed for their own good and the protection of white womanhood. And then the Jim Crow laws were written to enforce the myth. A hundred years of segregation because white people would not see that the free enterprise economy is not a pie to be enjoyed by the few, but a system offering expanding opportunities for all.
Finally, let’s look at something closer to home. The Black Hills, sacred to the Plains tribes. In 1876 these mountains were Indian Country, and acknowledged as such by the U.S. government. Then gold was discovered and miners swarmed to the area to get rich. The government quickly abandoned the protection of Indian rights and eventually corralled the tribes in nearby reservations. Over the course of many decades, the Homestake Mine became the most profitable goldmine in the country, producing over 40 million troy ounces of gold. The question here is, what if the company had shared the profits with the tribes, who were, of course, the rightful owners? Maybe just a half or even a quarter. Instead of the painful poverty of the reservations, the tribes could have become wealthy and even admired, a powerhouse in South Dakota politics.
We do not like to admit the many possible alternatives in American history that were missed. I get it. It’s painful. It’s embarrassing to us to admit the faults of our ancestors and our own implicit bias. It is time we acknowledge their faults and concede that the United States is not entirely wonderful. We must not once again paint over the plain truth. There are many things we have done for which Americans can be proud, but we are human and we need some humility. Discussions about history are important, necessary even, and should never just be cheap political sound bites in the media. Politicians need to do their homework and moderate their conversations.
Robert G. Davis, a retired financial executive in Omaha, is active in the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation.