Midlands Voices: Yes, our history contains injustices we ought to acknowledge and teach

The recent squabbling over the teaching of American history has deep roots, this being the most recent iteration. Should we view our country through rose-colored glasses as a matter of loyalty and patriotism, or face the facts head on? Were our Founders and ancestors saints or sinners? And what happens if we tell the kids the truth?

I think some, if not all of the Founding Fathers were men of good intention, but they, like us, included a number of scoundrels, and bowed to the political and economic realities of their time. Were they racists? Of course they were. They were British, and Britain was as racist and class-ridden as they come. Many were slaveholders. They had skewed the slavery system set up by the Portuguese and Spanish to justify their sin, making it racial, and the Americans of the 19th century made the practice ever more brutal and inhumane.

If you think we are not historically racist, or that racist actions don’t matter, let’s look at three “what if” situations, just examples, where Americans had opportunities to do the right thing and failed.