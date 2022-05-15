Midlands Voices: You can’t spell ‘farmers’ without ‘e’ and ‘s’

ESG is a lot more than a Wall Street acronym.

It is dominating board room discussions and business decisions in publicly traded companies across the country, and it is one reason U.S. businesses were so quick to turn their backs on Russia after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine.

ESG stands for environment, social and governance, and it reflects the understandable expectation that corporate America will act responsibly towards investors, workers, customers, the environment, and society as a whole.

As the CEO of a publicly traded company that invests in farmland, ESG is a responsibility I take seriously. As someone who has been involved in production agriculture for much of my life, it’s something that comes naturally.

When I think of ESG as it relates to our company, I start with the core belief that everyone on the planet has the right to eat.

Providing nourishment to all people and reducing starvation is non-negotiable in my mind. Therefore, decisions should not be made in the name of ESG that reduce food production and create greater food insecurity around the globe.

For example, we wouldn’t expect our tenants to shun proven technologies or alter their crop rotations at the expense of food affordability because a handful of vocal opponents have competing agendas.

The key is to maximize production while minimizing environmental impact.

We understand that farmland and the farmers who cultivate it today create a more sustainable future for all by affordably feeding the world’s growing population in an environmentally responsible way.

To prove that point, our company recently sent a survey to 137 tenants who farm crops on land we own and/or manage across the country.

More than 60% responded, and the results reinforced something that most of us in agriculture already know — farmers are leading the way in sustainability. Among the results:

94% of respondents use some form of conservation tillage to reduce erosion, improve soil health, and conserve water.

72% have grassed waterways, buffer strips around fields, or drainage structures to help slow surface runoff and trap sediment.

82% primarily use equipment with diesel exhaust fluid technology to control emissions.

87% use variable rate application technology to efficiently apply seed, fertilizer, and other inputs.

98% split nitrogen applications and/or use tools like nitrogen inhibitors to reduce nitrogen loss.

66% invest in conservation activities to benefit wildlife and pollinator habitat.

We also found that numerous tenants planted cover crops and have worked closely with the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service through a variety of programs designed to improve and preserve the land. Some are also involved in carbon credit programs.

Oh, and 90% of the tenants who responded to our survey are defined as family farms by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

This picture is different from the false narrative perpetuated by some, who want to paint U.S. agriculture as industrialized factory farms that do more harm than good.

Our tenants, just like most farmers, have friends and relatives who live near the same land that they depend on for their livelihoods. It’s the same land their parents and grandparents farmed. It’s the farm they dream of leaving to the next generation. Why would they do it harm?

Earlier this year, Robert Bonnie, USDA’s undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation, responded to one high-profile attack on agriculture’s environmental record that was published by the New York Times.

“I think farmers, ranchers, forest owners are all great stewards of the land. I think they all depend on the productivity of the land,” he explained when testifying before Congress. “Agriculture has the opportunity to be a critically important partner — in fact, it is already … in climate, water quality, wildlife, and other ways.”

He’s spot on. The modern-day American farmer is feeding the world and taking care of the planet at the same time. That’s what effective ESG looks like in practice.

Paul Pittman is chairman and CEO of Farmland Partners Inc. The company owns and/or manages 186,000 acres in 19 states, including Nebraska.