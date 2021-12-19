Midlands Voices: Youth suicides in Omaha area require a community response

Our goal is to get these resources into as many hands as possible, and we ask for your help to blanket the community with this information to help us further our reach. This crisis can be stopped. Suicide is preventable. Lives can be saved. But it will take each and every one of us working together, acknowledging the role we can play in suicide prevention, and taking care of each other. Omaha is known for our philanthropic and collaborative spirit. We are asking you to let that shine through and join us at this critical time.