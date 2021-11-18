Mona Charen: Debates over manliness obscure the serious burdens weighing on many men

As Nicholas Eberstadt noted in “Men Without Work,” male labor force participation rates have been declining steadily for decades, during economic downturns but also during economic expansions. Men are more likely to die of diseases of despair, much more likely to be incarcerated and more prone to substance abuse. And many more Americans of both sexes are suffering from loneliness and isolation. Over the past 30 years, the percentage of Americans living without a spouse or partner has increased from 29% to 38%, while the percentage of adults who are married has declined from 67% to 53%.

Hawley is also not wrong to protest that the term “toxic masculinity” is unhelpful to say the least.

There has been a tendency in progressive circles to pathologize normal boyishness and to disdain everything associated with “traditional masculinity.” While some of the traits once considered essential to masculinity — like excessive stoicism — are best modified, others deserve appreciation. Men tend to be risk takers, for example, which can sometimes lead to disaster but also yields dynamism and innovation. Men at their best are brave and protective, and it’s foolish to disdain those virtues.

While Hawley raises some valid points about appreciating manliness, his pitch is marred in a few ways.