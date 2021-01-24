Mona Charen: GOP must wake up and stop rationalizing lies

Nearly 75% of Republicans believe that Trump was the legitimate victor of the election. They couldn’t have gotten this idea entirely from Facebook posts or YouTube videos (though those platforms bear responsibility, too). No, without the imprimatur of prestige conservative media like Fox and Limbaugh, and the support from official Republican Party organs, and the complicity of actual Republican officeholders like Ken Paxton, Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise, Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, it’s doubtful that Trump’s big lie could have led where it did. The guilt is corporate.

The goons who defiled the Capitol and smashed poles into the heads of police thought what they were doing was righteous. They think of themselves as patriots. The cynical liars like Hawley and Levin and the rest, who took advantage of their ignorance for their own purposes, drape themselves in the flag, too. How dare they! Their little game, which began by indulging the base’s attraction to stories like the birther conspiracy, has matured into stoking insurrection.

Is there no point at which they question their complicity? Is there no point at which they say to themselves, “For the good of the country, I need to correct this”?

Dominion Voting Systems may get its reputation restored through the courts. The damage to the nation must be repaired by a chastened Republican Party.