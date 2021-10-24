Mona Charen: It's right to remove statues of Lee but not those of Jefferson

There is an answer — a reason why it’s right to remove Robert E. Lee from his pedestal in Richmond, Virginia, yet wrong to exile Thomas Jefferson from a place of honor in American life. It requires grappling with the full complexity of human beings and the mixed legacy of history. We must, as William Shakespeare said, “Take them for all in all,” that is, judge them for their entire lives, not just a part.

People who defend monuments to Lee on the grounds that he played an important role in our history are confusing significance with honor. Lee surely played a huge role in our history, but as the leader of an army whose aim was to destroy the union. That made him a textbook traitor. As Ulysses Grant put it in his memoir, recalling his feelings upon accepting Lee’s surrender at Appomattox Court House, Lee had fought “valiantly” but for a cause that was “one of the worst for which a people ever fought, and one for which there was the least excuse.”