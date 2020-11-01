Mona Charen: Reject the weak rationales for voting for Trump

"Man is not a rational animal; he is a rationalizing animal."

-- Robert Heinlein

Among many lessons learned over the last excruciating four years is this: Partisanship is a more potent drug than heroin. I consider myself to be in recovery but by no means cured. After decades of Republican loyalty, I now devoutly desire a Republican loss.

Many on my former side cannot understand my anti-Trump vehemence, so perhaps the best way to make a closing argument is to examine some of the rationalizations I see coming from people who seemed, in 2016, to be as adamantly opposed to Donald Trump as any, but have since accommodated themselves to the party's drift.

Ben Shapiro has changed his mind. In 2016, he made a cogent case against Trump. He said he was committed to a conservatism that was "not racist, not sexist, not bigoted... not vulgar and vile to women and the disabled." Accordingly, he would never vote for him.

Until 2020. He explains that he was wrong about where Trump would land on policy, and that he has governed in a more conservative fashion than Shapiro expected. He cites judges, tax cuts, leaving the Paris climate accord and a few other things.