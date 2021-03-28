Mona Charen: Sidney Powell's bogus election claims are melting under the legal spotlight

The Menchu story comes to mind because we’re now witnessing further evidence of just how corrupted the right has become. It’s not good for Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic that allies of Donald Trump grossly defamed them, but it may turn out to be good for the country that they are availing themselves of legal remedies.

Powell, a key propagandist in Trump’s big lie about the 2020 election, has issued a response to Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit.

Appearing on Newsmax on Nov. 17, Powell said she had a video showing Dominion founder John Poulos bragging, “I can change a million votes, no problem at all.” The video did not exist. At a press conference with Rudy Giuliani and others, Powell said Dominion had been “created in Venezuela by Hugo Chavez to make sure he never lost an election.” She said the machines had an algorithm that automatically flipped votes, and that George Soros’ “No. 2 person” was “one of the leaders of the Dominion project.” Also false.

Powell’s lawyers argue that her comments were First Amendment-protected political speech. Sure, Powell’s reply acknowledges, she made a series of claims about the election being stolen, but because she was clearly speaking in a political context, her comments must be construed as standard political exaggeration.