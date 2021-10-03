Mona Charen: The GOP shamefully pushes Republican truth tellers

Virginia will soon hold an election, and I will have to make a decision. In the past, I have voted Republican. But now, though Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe leaves me cold, as a Virginia resident, I will vote for him. I guess that makes me a single-issue voter.

What is that issue? Take a quick tour with me of the current Republican Party.

In the past 12 months, we’ve witnessed true integrity and more than a little courage on the part of some Republicans. Aaron Van Langevelde was an obscure, 40-year-old lawyer who was serving on the Michigan state board of canvassers in November 2020. The board has four members, two from each party. Facing pressure from MAGA world, the other Republican on the board withheld certification of Michigan’s vote.

Van Langevelde stood his ground, saying: “As John Adams once said, we are a government of laws, not men. This board needs to adhere to that principle here today. This board must do its part to uphold the rule of law and comply with our legal duty to certify this election.” Van Langevelde should have been hailed as a hero. Instead, he was booted from his post on the board of canvassers by the Michigan Republican Party. He and his family received death threats and had to request police protection.