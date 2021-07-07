Mona Charen: The GOP, warped by Trump, should end its embrace of indecency

Nikki Haley, who once calculated that the best path to political prominence in the GOP was to remove the Confederate flag from the South Carolina Capitol grounds following the brutal massacre of African American churchgoers, has now figured out that basic decency is the road to irrelevance. In 2015, she explained movingly that “the flag is a deeply offensive symbol of a brutally oppressive past.”

No more of that. Campaigning in Iowa recently, she told the audience that “Republicans are too nice. I wear heels. It’s not for a fashion statement. I use them for kicking. But I always kick with a smile.” Haley has probably set some sort of record for flushing her own dignity down the toilet in record time. She’s sensing the mood of the Republican base. It’s ugly, so she’s diving in.

Do you remember — eons or five years ago — when it was considered beneath contempt to attack a politician’s family? Bring the heat for the man in the arena, but by all that is holy, leave his wife and kids out of it? It seems antique now. When one of the Biden family dogs passed away a couple of weeks ago, a National Review writer tweeted: “Champ Biden dies, Major lives on. The Biden family tragedy in miniature.”