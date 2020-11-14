Mona Charen: The grievance mentality is harming the GOP

The day after the secretary of defense was fired is not a great time for the secretary of state to joke about a transition to a “second Trump administration.” If he was, in fact, joking.

I’ve had conversations in the past few days with people who disliked Trump enough to pull the lever for Biden but still believe that the Republican Party is sound and will snap back to normal now that Trump is defeated.

I’d like to believe that, but the auguries are not good. The party’s leaders have closed ranks around Trump, repeating the lies and conspiracies he’s spinning about a stolen election. They are laying the predicate for the next four years — the stab in the back. Trump didn’t lose; he was robbed. Biden is not the president; he’s the usurper.

You really couldn’t have asked for a more open-handed Democrat than Joe Biden. He has made every effort to soothe the bitterness of our politics and attempted to unify the country. Someone on CNN said he had “slammed” Trump for failing to concede, but that’s wrong. He said it was “embarrassing” and wouldn’t burnish Trump’s legacy — which is about the mildest way to describe what Trump is doing.