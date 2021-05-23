Mona Charen: The medical and political ramifications if the Supreme Court overturns Roe

As soon as the Supreme Court granted cert in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, I rushed online to see the anticipated outcry. More on that in a moment.

The case challenges the constitutionality of Mississippi’s gestational age law that barred abortions past 15 weeks except in exceptional circumstances. This is a significant moment because the court did not need to take this case. There was no circuit split to resolve. And if the justices had no intention to change the lower court’s reading of applicable precedents, they could have let the appeals court’s ruling stand. Though only Clarence Thomas has stated his desire to reverse the abortion precedent, five other justices have signaled, at various times in their careers, that they might be open to it.

So, I looked for the outrage online and haven’t found it. Admittedly, there’s a lot of competition. There’s a war between Israel and Hamas. Republicans are attempting to block a Jan. 6 commission. The New York attorney general has announced that her inquiry into the Trump Organization has become criminal. Besides, any Supreme Court decision would not come down until a year or more from now. I assume that once the import of this cert grant becomes clear, pro-choice advocates will bestir themselves.