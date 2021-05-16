Mona Charen: With the ouster of Cheney, the GOP is embracing dangerous radicalism

Welcome to the funhouse world the Republican Party is building: Up is down. Black is white. Lies are truth.

The great cause that Republicans are uniting around is “election integrity.” That’s rich. The reality is that somebody did attempt to steal the 2020 election — Donald Trump. During the days and weeks following his loss, he brayed endlessly that the outcome was fraudulent, laying the groundwork for an attempt to overturn the voters’ will.

From the White House, he made multiple calls to local election officials demanding that they find votes for him. He dialed up members of local canvassing boards, encouraging them to decertify results.

The then-president phoned Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger 18 times. When he finally got through, he wove a tangled theory of voting irregularities that crescendoed to a naked plea to falsify Georgia’s vote: “So what are we going to do here, folks? I only need 11,000 votes. Fellas, I need 11,000 votes.”

Trump entertained ideas such as declaring martial law, seizing the nation’s voting machines and letting the military “rerun” the election. He turned loose his Kraken-conspiracy nuts and his “pillow man” to spread lies about Dominion Voting Systems, Black-run cities like Philadelphia and Chinese bamboo ballots.