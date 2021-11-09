Mona Charen: Wow, it didn't take long for Democrats to lose their election-stealing skills

Isn’t it interesting that Democrats appear to have forgotten how to manipulate voting machines, stuff ballot boxes, engage in the wee-hour ballot dumps, collect ballots from dead people, and coordinate with Chinese/Venezuelan governments to change the outcome of elections? Two-thirds of Republicans believe that’s what happened in 2020. And yet, only one year later, Democrats have lost the knack?

Democrats lost in Virginia, and everybody behaved ... normally. The losing candidate, Terry McAuliffe, acknowledged that “last night we came up short” and offered congratulations to the victor, Glenn Youngkin, adding, “I hope Virginians will join me in wishing the best to him and his family.”

There was even a correction regarding one Virginia district, HD 85, that had originally been reported as a Democrat hold but now seems to be a Republican pickup (though the race is so close it might require a recount). No conspiracy theories have surfaced regarding why this correction was made in the dead of night. Democrats digested the news as the normal ebb and flow of information, even if it meant losing control of the Virginia House of Delegates.

McAuliffe is not filing spurious lawsuits. There are no stop-the-steal demonstrations in Democratic strongholds. The state capitol in Richmond is presumably secure.