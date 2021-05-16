More Commentary: A look back at Nancy Hoch's 1984 Senate run in Nebraska

As efforts to persuade, inspire and recruit women to secure their rightful seat at the table of U.S. politics continues, even in 2021, Nancy Hoch’s 1984 Senate race against incumbent Sen. Jim Exon serves as a historical primer of what women still face as candidates.
Today, 24 women (16 Democrats, 8 GOP) serve in the U.S. Senate. In 1984, there were just two women, both Republican. Nancy Hoch would be the first female Nebraskan to run.
I had a front row seat on the Hoch campaign: As a staffer at the National Republican Senatorial Committee in Washington, D.C., I was told to pack my bags because I was moving to Nebraska City to become her communications director.
While it’s difficult to imagine now, I brought a fax machine and a “memory typewriter” (Google it) because the campaign didn’t have them. I also rushed out to buy long underwear and a red sweater so I’d be prepared for Husker football games.
Thus my world began in Nebraska, in a town of just 7,000, living at the Stephenson Motel (room 247) and having the Pendleton Outlet store call when it received wool suits in my size.
I mention the wool suits because it was the mid-80s and John Molloy’s book “How to Dress for Success” was mandatory reading. Nancy, a marketing expert from her days at Hallmark Cards in Kansas City, always wore red to stand out in the sea of middle-aged white men in navy suits, and black patent leather stiletto pumps to add height. Butane curling irons ensured her blonde locks were perfectly coiffed, and all of us carried hair spray.
Issues haven’t changed: abortion, guns, even whether women should be candidates. And, of course, sexism.
In late October, the campaign scheduled a 21-city, two-day fly-around. Flying across Nebraska was like being on a Disney World ride, circling Chimney Rock, landing at the former WWII airfield in Alliance, scaling the mountains in Chadron. We were greeted by large crowds of supporters.
Except at Broken Bow, where we were surrounded by angry pro-life activists with hand-painted “Nancy Hoch is a Baby Killer” signs. Back then, the Republican Party prided itself on being a “big tent.” Nancy believed that personal health was a decision between a doctor and a woman, not the government. She was certainly no “baby killer.” It didn’t matter.
The power of the NRA loomed large: When asked whether “Saturday Night Specials” should be banned, Nancy replied rationally, “yes.” All hell broke loose. We had to shoot a commercial with her holding her great-grandfather’s shotgun, proclaiming her love of the Second Amendment.
Why was her headquarters in Nebraska City, not Omaha or Lincoln? The answer was simple: Nancy wanted to be home as much as possible since she had three children — and too many men (and women) asked, “How can you run for office? Who will take care of your children?” (Women are still asked this question in 2021.)
When I arrived, Nancy was at just 28% in the polls. We pleaded with President Ronald Reagan’s advisors to make a campaign stop on her behalf. The higher-ups made a fundamental error: never underestimate Nancy Hoch.
On Election Night, Nancy lost by just 25,000 votes — by a 52% to 48% outcome. It was a strategic blunder to not send Reagan to Nebraska, especially since Reagan garnered 71% of the state’s vote, the third-highest in the nation.
The salt in the final wound of defeat: Exon’s sexist insult.
Because of slow returns from the Republican-rich Panhandle, Nancy waited to concede the race until the votes were counted. This was not acceptable to Jim Exon, who declared, “That lady from Nebraska City should act like a lady for once in this campaign and concede.” (Too bad his off-the-cuff statement didn’t happen two days earlier.)
In so many ways, nothing has changed in politics, especially the polarized world of abortion and guns. Yet the number of women running for office continues to increase, despite the overwhelming sexism.
Rest in peace, Nancy. Your campaign changed the trajectory of my long political career. But more importantly, your dedication to Nebraska City and Nebraska never wavered.
Nancy Bocskor is the interim executive director of the Public Leadership Education Network (plen.org), a nationwide organization in the Washington, D.C., area that prepares college women for careers in public policy. She was the executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party during 1985-87. Nancy Hoch’s framed yard sign still hangs in her office.