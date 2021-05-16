More Commentary: A look back at Nancy Hoch's 1984 Senate run in Nebraska

As efforts to persuade, inspire and recruit women to secure their rightful seat at the table of U.S. politics continues, even in 2021, Nancy Hoch’s 1984 Senate race against incumbent Sen. Jim Exon serves as a historical primer of what women still face as candidates.

Today, 24 women (16 Democrats, 8 GOP) serve in the U.S. Senate. In 1984, there were just two women, both Republican. Nancy Hoch would be the first female Nebraskan to run.

I had a front row seat on the Hoch campaign: As a staffer at the National Republican Senatorial Committee in Washington, D.C., I was told to pack my bags because I was moving to Nebraska City to become her communications director.

While it’s difficult to imagine now, I brought a fax machine and a “memory typewriter” (Google it) because the campaign didn’t have them. I also rushed out to buy long underwear and a red sweater so I’d be prepared for Husker football games.

Thus my world began in Nebraska, in a town of just 7,000, living at the Stephenson Motel (room 247) and having the Pendleton Outlet store call when it received wool suits in my size.