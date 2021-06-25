More Commentary: A Nebraska native recalls Nature's fury during 1991 volcano eruption

Filipinos pondered if they should move to shelters. Some lived along riverbeds where deadly pyroclastic flows and thick mud streams called lahars would roll down from the mountainside at high speeds, burying or incinerating anything in their path.

Pinatubo blew at the same time Typhoon Yunya came ashore, spreading ash beyond Clark to Subic, then pushing it back as thick murk that darkened the bases.

I was reporting outside Clark. As I started to head toward Manila to file my story, my driver Virgilio got out of the car. His family remained in their home by a riverbed. We both turned around. With roads buried in ash, he navigated by instinct and fear to reach his barrio outside Clark.

The dark streets were eerily empty except for the murky shape of two men near my car. I felt sudden panic of being buried in ash and mud like people of Pompeii. Virgilio disappeared into the darkness, finally returning with his wife, children and pregnant sister. As we ploughed slowly through the streets, we squeezed in young and elderly trying to escape.