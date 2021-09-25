More Commentary: Anniversary of the Abraham Accords underscores the importance of peace

A year later, there is not a nation in this world that is not left reeling from the devastation of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and weathering this challenge requires an unprecedented level of cooperation. And, the Abraham Accord agreements are, in fact, creating opportunities in the very fields most affected by the pandemic; energy, sustainability, tourism, security, business, agriculture, and more. The states of the Midwest already have robust collaboration with Israel, as well as with the UAE. The importance of the Abraham Accords in paving the way for trilateral cooperation in these fields, during these times when we need collaboration most, cannot be understated.

What is most exciting to me about the aforementioned fields of cooperation is their impact upon the actual, everyday lives of citizens. In my opinion, one of the most compelling elements of these accords is not only the government cooperation, but also in how they are actually bringing people together and bridging the gaps between societies. Since the first direct flight between Tel Aviv and Dubai last November, over 200,000 Israeli tourists and businesspeople have visited the UAE and Bahrain, connecting peoples and cultures like never before. It is with great sentimentality that I recall my experience flying on the first official direct flight from Tel Aviv to Bahrain; flying over the Saudi desert as an Israeli official was the fulfilment of a long-held dream.