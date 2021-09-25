More Commentary: Anniversary of the Abraham Accords underscores the importance of peace

As we mark the one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords, I would argue that these historic agreements are even more important, and more pertinent to the Midwest region, than when they were signed. In these challenging times, the signing of this U.S.-brokered peace and normalization agreement between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain, should serve as a beacon of hope and optimism.
As the senior policy adviser to Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabi Ashkenazi, I had the privilege of being part of the implementation team of these accords. I remember watching the signing ceremony from Jerusalem on Sept. 15, 2020, and feeling profoundly moved, both at the historic nature of the moment itself, but also in understanding what it took to reach that point. For years, Israel had worked behind the scenes to build diplomatic and economic relations with other moderate states in the region. It required of these states great courage to accept that peace is not the shameful compromise that hostile elements claim it to be, but rather a victory for our shared humanity. It also took foresight and vision for these states to prioritize their citizens’ future, and embrace what connects us all rather than what divides us.
These agreements required trust and vulnerability from all parties. One of the most heartfelt personal experiences of my career was when I accompanied Israeli Foreign Minister Ashkenazi, Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, and German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass to the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin. This historic recognition by an Arab leader of suffering of the Jewish people was a gesture that served to build crucial trust between our people.
A year later, there is not a nation in this world that is not left reeling from the devastation of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and weathering this challenge requires an unprecedented level of cooperation. And, the Abraham Accord agreements are, in fact, creating opportunities in the very fields most affected by the pandemic; energy, sustainability, tourism, security, business, agriculture, and more. The states of the Midwest already have robust collaboration with Israel, as well as with the UAE. The importance of the Abraham Accords in paving the way for trilateral cooperation in these fields, during these times when we need collaboration most, cannot be understated.
What is most exciting to me about the aforementioned fields of cooperation is their impact upon the actual, everyday lives of citizens. In my opinion, one of the most compelling elements of these accords is not only the government cooperation, but also in how they are actually bringing people together and bridging the gaps between societies. Since the first direct flight between Tel Aviv and Dubai last November, over 200,000 Israeli tourists and businesspeople have visited the UAE and Bahrain, connecting peoples and cultures like never before. It is with great sentimentality that I recall my experience flying on the first official direct flight from Tel Aviv to Bahrain; flying over the Saudi desert as an Israeli official was the fulfilment of a long-held dream.
In celebration of this, Israel will present a national pavilion at the upcoming World Expo in Dubai, set to open in October. The theme of the Expo, “Journey for Tomorrow,” could not represent in a better way the symbol of our hopes for the new relations. As Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said during the inauguration of Israel’s embassy in Abu Dhabi, “Agreements are signed by leaders, but peace is made between peoples.”
Israel aspires to continue the regional development that started with the Abraham Accords and to expand the circle of peace and normalization. Indeed, Israel believes that it can bring about a change in the conflict and establish peaceful coexistence with its most immediate neighbors, the Palestinians, in the spirit of the Accords. After all, peace begets peace. Moreover, the normalization process serves to effectively consolidate moderate forces in the region in the face of shared threats, providing a counterbalance to the threat of Iranian terror.
The courageous signing of the Abraham Accords represents a decision to build a future together that will benefit all of our citizens, and the citizens of our shared partner region of the Midwest. It has forged a path to a new hopeful reality in the Middle East, one that will improve the welfare of its population and bring peace, security and prosperity to all. We’ve looked one another in the eyes, shaken hands, and admitted that our fates are ultimately tied, and that hope will prevail.
Yinam Cohen is Israel’s consul general to the Midwest. The consulate is in Chicago.