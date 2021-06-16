More Commentary: Bacon was right to support a bipartisan Jan. 6 investigation

On Jan. 3, 2021, Congressman Don Bacon took his oath of office and was sworn in for a new term as the representative of Nebraska’s 2nd District. By taking this oath, Rep. Bacon made a commitment to uphold the Constitution, act as a leader and a voice of reason, and serve his constituents in Washington.

Just three days later, a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol. The mob threatened the lives of congressional members and staff, including Vice President Pence. A Capitol Police officer lost his life, and many of his colleagues were left with significant injuries and lasting trauma. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called that day the “saddest” he’d seen in Congress. “Mobs don’t rule America. Laws rule America,” McCarthy said.

Congressman Bacon upheld his oath by voting in favor of a bill (H.R. 3233) to create an independent and bipartisan commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6, 2021. In voting yes, he stood with the Capitol Police, congressional staff and all those who were put in harm’s way that day. The Senate failed to do its part and approve the legislation. But a congressionally approved Jan. 6 commission remains the best approach to respond to and learn from this attack.