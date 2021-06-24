More Commentary: Comprehensive, age-appropriate sex education benefits young people

The Nebraska Department of Education is currently drafting new health and sex education standards for potential adoption into Nebraska Public School curriculum. While some people have questioned content included in the standards, when we put personal considerations aside and look strictly at 30 years of evidence found in academic literature, it is unmistakable: Nebraska public schools need a comprehensive sex education curriculum that includes information about sexual orientation and gender identity and expression. Such an approach is supported by the American Academy of Pediatrics through both policy statements and its Bright Futures program.
Even in children grades K-2, by providing developmentally appropriate information — including anatomical body parts, safe versus unsafe touching and sexual abuse reporting — children will be better able to protect themselves, understand they are not at fault, and be more willing to disclose abuse to an adult. As children get older, quality sex education programs have been shown to reduce frequency of sexual activity and number of sexual partners and increase contraception/condom use. Providing accurate information also leads to fewer unplanned pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections, resulting in physically and emotionally healthier youth. High school sex education can even decrease risk of sexual assault in college.
Extensive academic evidence, coupled with my personal experience as a pediatrician and fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics for over 20 years, validates the necessity of quality inclusive sex education for me professionally. I have seen clear examples in many of my own patients that Nebraska public schools can be unwelcoming and unsafe places for many LGBTQ+ youth. Without appropriate education and policies, LGBTQ+ students are at a much higher risk of bullying and harassment, which can cause declines academically, poor mental health, and even suicide. A comprehensive curriculum will not only prepare our future generations but also provide life-saving information to help our LGBTQ+ youth not feel isolated in what should be one of their safest spaces, their school.
The appropriate provision of sex education that includes sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum is not a moral or ethical debate. According to the AAP’s Bright Futures, “Current best practice focuses on supporting the child’s journey and affirming the child’s gender identity. No evidence exists that professionals can change a child’s internal sense of gender identity.” Similarly, including information about diversity in gender and sexuality does not influence or change a child’s existing gender identity, gender expression or sexuality.
Nebraska public schools are responsible for making the learning environment a safe space that nurture and protect all children; inclusive sex education is an integral piece of that. The topic of sex education often gets bogged down in religious and cultural perspectives that may even question the morality, validity and importance of such content. We must build an inclusive and understanding environment. The fact is, LGBTQ+ youth exist and are attending Nebraska public schools. It is crucial that we recognize these children’s identities and ensure they know they belong in our community. An important component of this is acknowledging their experience and giving them crucial information for understanding sexuality and gender identity as they grow and develop.
Effective, inclusive sex education is imperative. I believe this education can be both comprehensive and developmentally appropriate resulting in a safer space and improved emotional well-being for all our children. Further, it contributes to fostering inclusivity by creating a school environment where children know they can rely on school personnel as trusted adults.