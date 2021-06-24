More Commentary: Comprehensive, age-appropriate sex education benefits young people

The Nebraska Department of Education is currently drafting new health and sex education standards for potential adoption into Nebraska Public School curriculum. While some people have questioned content included in the standards, when we put personal considerations aside and look strictly at 30 years of evidence found in academic literature, it is unmistakable: Nebraska public schools need a comprehensive sex education curriculum that includes information about sexual orientation and gender identity and expression. Such an approach is supported by the American Academy of Pediatrics through both policy statements and its Bright Futures program.

Even in children grades K-2, by providing developmentally appropriate information — including anatomical body parts, safe versus unsafe touching and sexual abuse reporting — children will be better able to protect themselves, understand they are not at fault, and be more willing to disclose abuse to an adult. As children get older, quality sex education programs have been shown to reduce frequency of sexual activity and number of sexual partners and increase contraception/condom use. Providing accurate information also leads to fewer unplanned pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections, resulting in physically and emotionally healthier youth. High school sex education can even decrease risk of sexual assault in college.