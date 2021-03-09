More Commentary: Congress, pass this bill to provide proper compensation for digital news

Over the past year, local journalism has been more important — and more needed — than ever. From the COVID-19 pandemic to the reignited social justice movement to the explosive 2020 U.S. presidential election and its aftermath, people have been turning to news publishers, day in and day out, to keep them up to date on how the changes happening around the world affect their daily lives. However, while news has been more in demand than at any time in recent history, news publishers have been struggling more than ever.

It is impossible to deny the negative impact of the tech platforms on the industry’s financial health. Major tech platforms like Facebook and Google exert their dominance over the digital marketplace, setting the rules for news publishers and determining how journalism is displayed, prioritized and monetized. They also capture the vast majority of all digital advertising dollars because of their unique ability to collect consumer data across the web.