More Commentary: Doxing and swatting do tremendous harm; Legislature must take action

Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own homes. That feeling of safety was robbed from me in 2016-17 when neo-Nazis flooded my phone, email and social media with death threats and hateful messages. My family had to flee town for fear that neo-Nazis would storm our house. Andrew Anglin, notorious neo-Nazi and operator of the white supremacist website Daily Stormer, had posted my personal information online and encouraged his followers to destroy me and my family, all because of a false rumor that I had threatened and extorted the family member of a white nationalist leader.
I had become the target of doxing. “Doxing” is an umbrella term, but criminal doxing is the act of posting someone’s personal information online with the intent that someone else will use that information to injure, stalk or even kill the person whose information was posted.
A related act involving the bad faith sharing of someone’s personal information is swatting, which is the false reporting of an emergency for the purpose of having an emergency response or S.W.A.T. team sent to a particular individual’s house.
Both doxing and swatting can lead to extremely serious consequences. When I was doxed, I had countless death threats to myself and my family. My 12-year-old son was also targeted, and I had to shield him from images of us on the gates of Auschwitz concentration camp. I was forced to abandon my career as a Realtor in Montana, and everything about my life changed. I was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after seeking professional help. The fear was destroying me physically as well as emotionally. For a time, going on outings became prohibitive because the PTSD caused my bladder to unexpectedly empty when I sensed fear. To this day, I still see a psychiatrist and am taking medications to help me feel like myself again.
Unfortunately, there is no law on the books in my home state of Montana giving legal recourse to victims of swatting and doxing
A tragic example of swatting’s potential consequences comes from Kansas where, in 2017, Andrew Finch was shot to death by officers who were responding to a call that turned out to be an instance of swatting. Like Montana, Kansas has no statutes dealing specifically with doxing, and their swatting law is inadequate.
Targets of doxing and swatting currently have no clear legal recourse in Nebraska, either. Perpetrators are free to use these tactics to harass people without fear of consequences.
The Anti-Defamation League launched their Backspace Hate initiative more than a year ago to address these significant gaps in the law. Working with victims like myself and in state legislatures across the country, the campaign is also leveraging the grassroots by encouraging all Americans to advocate for new laws that can help to protect targets of online hate and harassment.
These proposed laws ensure that both victims and the law enforcement community have the tools necessary to hold perpetrators accountable.
Legislative Bill 227, which was recently introduced in the Nebraska Legislature by Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, takes this much-needed step by making both doxing and swatting unlawful acts.
If passed, this law would prohibit a person from using digital media to repeatedly engage in threatening conduct toward another and establish appropriate penalties for such conduct. It would also codify swatting in Nebraska law and increase the penalty to a felony for cases of bodily injury and death. Importantly, the proposed legislation would also make swatting perpetrators liable for emergency response costs and allow victims to bring civil action against perpetrators.
This bill not only gives prosecutors the tools they need to address the serious act of cyberstalking, but also mandates education about the serious harms cyberstalking can cause to victims and targets.
I urge Nebraska senators to support LB 227 and protect their constituents by criminalizing this abhorrent behavior in Nebraska.