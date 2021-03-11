More Commentary: Doxing and swatting do tremendous harm; Legislature must take action

Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own homes. That feeling of safety was robbed from me in 2016-17 when neo-Nazis flooded my phone, email and social media with death threats and hateful messages. My family had to flee town for fear that neo-Nazis would storm our house. Andrew Anglin, notorious neo-Nazi and operator of the white supremacist website Daily Stormer, had posted my personal information online and encouraged his followers to destroy me and my family, all because of a false rumor that I had threatened and extorted the family member of a white nationalist leader.

I had become the target of doxing. “Doxing” is an umbrella term, but criminal doxing is the act of posting someone’s personal information online with the intent that someone else will use that information to injure, stalk or even kill the person whose information was posted.

A related act involving the bad faith sharing of someone’s personal information is swatting, which is the false reporting of an emergency for the purpose of having an emergency response or S.W.A.T. team sent to a particular individual’s house.