More Commentary: Each generation repeats familiar claims about the Supreme Court

With the first Monday in October behind us, perhaps we can at last put to rest the refrain about how the current term of the U.S. Supreme Court is among the most momentous in history. The court’s terms are like presidential elections: Always, history has never seen one as important as the one coming up.

Indeed, the rhetoric we use when discussing the Supreme Court and its work has scarcely changed in more than a century.

In the summer of 1962, for example, the Los Angeles Times wrote that the justices had just ended “their most important term of court in a quarter of a century.” Why a quarter of a century? Maybe because exactly 25 years earlier, in 1937, the Associated Press had declared the year just past to be “one of the most momentous terms” in Supreme Court history.