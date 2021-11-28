More Commentary: Global polling shows the priority people place on family, work

All of which brings us back to work: the thing Thanksgiving gives most of us time off from. We don’t know how many people like their jobs. In the U.S., job satisfaction is as high as 85% in some surveys, and under 50% in others. A recent survey by Goodhire found Generation Z to be most unhappy with their jobs. (It’s not clear how greatly that last result is influenced by pandemic conditions.)

But whether or not we’re happy with our work, in the Pew survey, occupation ranked as the fourth-most important source of meaning in the U.S., just behind material well-being, for which work is the typical source, unless you inherit wealth (or become well-off through some less savory means).

This being Thanksgiving season, however, perhaps we should all be giving thanks for the existence of work itself.

Seriously.

The historian Jan Lucassen, in his splendid new volume “The Story of Work,” reminds us that although slavery has been a dominant form of labor throughout history and in every culture, where labor has been freer, workers for millennia have taken pride in a job well done. For many, it seems, work was a source of meaning in life long before we set about the conscious search for meaning in life.