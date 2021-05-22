More Commentary: Hamas, not Israel, is the source of oppression

Hamas has launched thousands of rockets into civilian-targeted populations into Israel. The loss of all human life is always heartbreaking; however, the number of Palestinian casualties is to blame on the perpetrators of terrorism, Hamas, which is guilty of committing double war crimes and is hiding behind civilians while firing on civilians.

Israel is going to unprecedented lengths to prevent civilian casualties and collateral damage by targeting terrorist sites with the greatest possible precision.

Israel is exercising its right for self-defense and working to degrade Hamas’ terrorist capabilities and deter its will to fight.

Criticizing Israel is therefore hugely damaging to all democracies fighting against similar radical forces, because it implies that democracies cannot protect themselves. It serves to encourage and support the terrorists, which is detrimental to all those who want peace and a better future.

No one is opposed to the Palestinian people living in peace and dignity. As long as Hamas reigns, the Palestinians will continue to be utilized as human shields, receive inadequate educational institutions, and experience inhumane living conditions. The knee of the oppression lies with Hamas who willingly choose to exploit their own people in order to advance their political aim — the destruction of the Jewish people.

Aviv Ezra is the consul general of Israel to the Midwest.