More Commentary: Hamas, not Israel, is the source of oppression

A recent opinion piece in the Omaha World-Herald saddens me as it is riddled with distortions and misinformation and is a blatantly antisemitic diatribe. This could embolden those who refuse to recognize the Jewish people’s right to a Jewish state.
Referring to Jews as colonialists is historically inaccurate and irresponsible. The people of Israel have returned to their historic homeland, the land of Israel which in today’s State of Israel by historical right and not just by military might.
In the late 1800s, thousands of Jews began immigrating to what is now the State of Israel to seek safe haven from religious persecution and brutal pogroms levied against Jews throughout Europe. This trend continued into the following century as the extermination of 6 million Jews under Hitler’s regime during World War II left many Jews displaced and without a home.
The truth is Israel did not seek this conflict and did everything in its power to de-escalate potential tensions around Jerusalem and the Temple Mount. Israel is grappling with radical Islamic terrorist organizations, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, that control a strip of territory on its border and the Palestinians living there.
Hamas has launched thousands of rockets into civilian-targeted populations into Israel. The loss of all human life is always heartbreaking; however, the number of Palestinian casualties is to blame on the perpetrators of terrorism, Hamas, which is guilty of committing double war crimes and is hiding behind civilians while firing on civilians.
Israel is going to unprecedented lengths to prevent civilian casualties and collateral damage by targeting terrorist sites with the greatest possible precision.
Israel is exercising its right for self-defense and working to degrade Hamas’ terrorist capabilities and deter its will to fight.
Criticizing Israel is therefore hugely damaging to all democracies fighting against similar radical forces, because it implies that democracies cannot protect themselves. It serves to encourage and support the terrorists, which is detrimental to all those who want peace and a better future.
No one is opposed to the Palestinian people living in peace and dignity. As long as Hamas reigns, the Palestinians will continue to be utilized as human shields, receive inadequate educational institutions, and experience inhumane living conditions. The knee of the oppression lies with Hamas who willingly choose to exploit their own people in order to advance their political aim — the destruction of the Jewish people.
Aviv Ezra is the consul general of Israel to the Midwest.