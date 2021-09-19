More Commentary: Here's what's spurring Nebraska Expats to leave in the Great Migration

At the age of 19, with all my belongings packed into three bags, I left my hometown of Sidney, Nebraska, and boarded a flight headed to Philadelphia. While I was unaware of where my path was headed, I was sure of one thing: I loved my Nebraska upbringing but felt a drive to follow opportunities elsewhere.
After graduating with a degree in finance from the University of Pennsylvania, I moved to New York City, where I work on Wall Street as an analyst for Guggenheim Partners.
Today, I live a similar life that many twentysomethings in Nebraska live. My best friends in New York are all born and raised Nebraskans. We have a squad of about five to 10 close friends, with roots everywhere from Chadron to Falls City. We spend our Saturdays at Mustang Harry’s (Manhattan’s Husker-themed bar), constantly reminisce about our amazing memories back in the homeland, and count the days until the next trip home.
Although he may never admit it, my husband Max, a Pennsylvania native, is undoubtedly jealous of the bond that we Nebraskans share. It is truly a unique bond, one that can only come from afternoons spent riding bikes through Nebraska’s vast prairies.
Max and I have not ruled out the possibility of moving back to my home state, but it seems unlikely. He works for an airline, and finding great opportunities in both aviation and finance in Nebraska would be difficult compared to New York City, where both industries thrive. Moreover, we cherish the diversity, excitement and innovation that can be found on the streets of New York daily.
While our squad visits home often, we all have one thing in common: We have no plans to move back within the decade. I’ve coined a term for us. Not just our squad of Nebraskans in New York, but the tens of thousands of young adults in their twenties who have left Nebraska over the last few decades. I call us the Nebraska Expats.
Nebraska Expats bleed red and all share an unbreakable bond. It always shocks me when the simple commonality of being Nebraskan can make strangers become friends in no time.
One evening, while out in Brooklyn, my best friend was wearing a shirt from Barry’s Bar in Lincoln. As we were walking into a Bushwick tiki bar, a woman noticed the shirt and yelled across the bar “Hey you, Nebraska kid, get over here!” Our squad proceeded to sit down, order a drink, and have a great conversation with this fellow Nebraska Expat.
Since leaving Nebraska four and a half years ago, I would estimate I’ve had over 100 similar interactions.
From spontaneous conversations in bars to patronizing businesses such as Schmackary’s (a famous NYC bakery owned by Lincoln native Zachary Schmahl), Nebraska Expats are continuously seeking each other out. Throughout my life, I have never passed up the opportunity to connect with a fellow Nebraskan.
Our squad is certainly not alone in leaving Nebraska. Researchers, politicians and journalists alike have spent several years documenting one of the largest problems facing Nebraska today: the migration of young, highly educated young adults out of the state.
David Drozd, research coordinator for UNO’s Center for Public Affairs estimates that Nebraska has lost 2,000 young people a year over the last decade. While that may not seem like a lot, these people have often left for higher-paying jobs. As a result, Drozd says that “over 10, 20 or 30 years, it gets up into the millions and billions of dollars of lost taxable revenue.”
State Sen. Meg Hunt blames the problem on the social climate in the state, specifically on issues such as LGBTQ discrimination, shunting cannabis and racial inequality. In a March 2021 interview with KMTV, Hunt said, “This generation does not accept inequality. We do not accept discrimination.”
While Nebraska Expats vary in political beliefs, policies such as the unenforceable constitutional ban on same-sex marriages, the state’s refusal to report life-saving data related to COVID-19, and the unsuccessful lawsuit against Colorado for legalizing cannabis certainly do not brand Nebraska as a hub of innovation and progress.
Politicians and researchers alike agree the migration of young people out of the state will continue to be a struggle indefinitely.
Nebraska has an uphill battle in retaining bright young adults. While the state continues to push for progress, I will happily spend my fall Saturdays sharing a drink at NYC’s Mustang Harry’s with fellow Nebraska Expats. To the thousands of young adults that will leave Nebraska in 2021, please come and join us. Nebraskans are never strangers.
Will Grove lives in Woodside,
New York.