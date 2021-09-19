More Commentary: Here's what's spurring Nebraska Expats to leave in the Great Migration

At the age of 19, with all my belongings packed into three bags, I left my hometown of Sidney, Nebraska, and boarded a flight headed to Philadelphia. While I was unaware of where my path was headed, I was sure of one thing: I loved my Nebraska upbringing but felt a drive to follow opportunities elsewhere.

After graduating with a degree in finance from the University of Pennsylvania, I moved to New York City, where I work on Wall Street as an analyst for Guggenheim Partners.

Today, I live a similar life that many twentysomethings in Nebraska live. My best friends in New York are all born and raised Nebraskans. We have a squad of about five to 10 close friends, with roots everywhere from Chadron to Falls City. We spend our Saturdays at Mustang Harry’s (Manhattan’s Husker-themed bar), constantly reminisce about our amazing memories back in the homeland, and count the days until the next trip home.

Although he may never admit it, my husband Max, a Pennsylvania native, is undoubtedly jealous of the bond that we Nebraskans share. It is truly a unique bond, one that can only come from afternoons spent riding bikes through Nebraska’s vast prairies.