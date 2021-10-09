More Commentary: It's wrong to shield federal employees who violate people's constitutional rights

There is a fundamental inequity in the ability of Americans to enforce their rights under the U.S. Constitution.

If a person’s constitutional rights are violated by local or state government actors, the person can sue the government actors for damages to compensate for the harm suffered. However, if a person’s constitutional rights are violated by federal government actors, the person will likely not be allowed to sue the government actors for damages to compensate for the harm suffered.

Why is there a difference in the ability to seek compensation from government actors who violate their constitutional rights based on the level of government that they represent?

Within five years after the Civil War ended in 1865, three amendments to the Constitution were ratified: The 13th Amendment abolished slavery; the 14th Amendment granted citizenship to the formerly enslaved persons and also guaranteed them due process and equal protection of the laws; the 15th Amendment granted these new citizens who were male the right to vote without discrimination based on race, color or previous condition of servitude.