More Commentary: Let's go beyond Dr. Seuss in giving counsel to young people

More than two decades after I received a copy for my graduation from Iowa State University, “Dr. Seuss’s Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” has become a multi-generational mainstay. Earlier this summer, when my own students walked across the stage, it was back atop the USA Today bestsellers list again, in its perennial spot atop the early June heap.

Lately, many of my fellow Gen Xers are gifting the book to their own recent grads, though so far I’ve managed to resist. My personal reservations about this ur-graduation gift run deeper than its popularity or ubiquity and transcend my long-standing love of all things Seuss. For me, “Places” reveals an underlying lack of faith in what we can expect from graduates, and what they can expect from themselves. As a one-time children’s librarian and now a writer for kids and teens as well as for adults, I’ll forever celebrate the genius of Theodor Geisel, but as an educator of anxious graduates who often receive two and three duplicate copies of “Places” destined for the donation bin, I believe it’s time to diversify our gift-giving options, finding texts that challenge new grads with something more than howling Hakken-Kraks.