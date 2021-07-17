More Commentary: Let's go beyond Dr. Seuss in giving counsel to young people

More than two decades after I received a copy for my graduation from Iowa State University, “Dr. Seuss’s Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” has become a multi-generational mainstay. Earlier this summer, when my own students walked across the stage, it was back atop the USA Today bestsellers list again, in its perennial spot atop the early June heap.
Lately, many of my fellow Gen Xers are gifting the book to their own recent grads, though so far I’ve managed to resist. My personal reservations about this ur-graduation gift run deeper than its popularity or ubiquity and transcend my long-standing love of all things Seuss. For me, “Places” reveals an underlying lack of faith in what we can expect from graduates, and what they can expect from themselves. As a one-time children’s librarian and now a writer for kids and teens as well as for adults, I’ll forever celebrate the genius of Theodor Geisel, but as an educator of anxious graduates who often receive two and three duplicate copies of “Places” destined for the donation bin, I believe it’s time to diversify our gift-giving options, finding texts that challenge new grads with something more than howling Hakken-Kraks.
Granted, there’s something undeniably sweet in grads taking their first steps into adulthood with meaningful parable as their guide, because Seuss is right when he says that the loneliest games we play are against ourselves. And yet after tens of thousands of dollars in tuition bills, a children’s book hardly gives the gifted grad a chance to flex the critical thinking and close reading skills acquired as part of a record $1.7 trillion in student loan debt.
The problem with “Places” as the grad gift du jour rests less with our graduates, and more with us, the cheering supporters in the stands who, in gifting and regifting it at such a critical rite of passage, send profoundly mixed signals about the nature of adulthood. Congratulations, grad, and welcome to a world of quick reads, pretty rhymes and picture-book instructions. In these ways and in others, “Places” given as graduation gift has become an emblem of class — of those privileged enough not just to earn a degree, but ultimately to secure the kind square footage and shelf space in which such graduation reads inevitably gather dust in one’s twenties and thirties.
“Places” owes much of its popularity to its penchant for serving up class-encoded pop therapy, delivering the kind of life counsel Gen X parents are often too busy to communicate to the graduate in person. Sometimes we’re blue, the good Dr. reminds. Other times, life’s as carefree as a joy-ride in a hot-air balloon. But ultimately, kiddo, no matter how dark it gets (and it’s going to get dark), you’re one of us, a member of your class, and you’ll make it through to have a job, a house, a family, and, one day, your very own newly minted graduate. As Seuss himself insists, it’s “98 and ¾ percent guaranteed.”
“Places” is worthy of any graduates’ attention, no doubt, but its decades-long dominance atop the early summer bestseller list obscures many other valuable books that offer more inclusive, age-appropriate examinations of life’s blessings and challenges, texts like George Saunders’s “Congratulations, by the Way: Some Thoughts on Kindness,” David Foster Wallaces’s, “This Is Water,” or even Maya Angelou’s contribution to picture-book pick-me-ups, “Life Doesn’t Frighten Me.” In the realm of contemporary parable, Paulo Coelho’s 45,000-word fable “The Alchemist” offers a far more developed allegorical narrative of life’s inevitable ups and downs.
Since the gifts we give reveal as much about us as they do about those to whom we give them, it’s worth asking why we keep adding “Places” to our online shopping carts by the millions. Do we mean to convey to the esteemed grads in our life that sending true love and unconditional support is as easy-breezy as a one-click purchase? Or that truly useful literature must be the kind that can be read and digested in the time it takes to eat a Starbucks cake pop?
What today’s grads could use from us isn’t necessarily another bestseller to lug from apartment to apartment, but object lessons in the courage and vision required to give audaciously, and unconventionally.
Zachary Michael Jack is an English professor at North Central College in Naperville, Ill. He is a national board member of the Midwest History Association. His work is included in the Iowa Authors Collection at the University of Iowa, the Iowa Center for the Book, and the Illinois Center for the Book.