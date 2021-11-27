More Commentary: Mexican government sues to address illegal gun trafficking

On Aug. 4, the government of Mexico filed an unprecedented lawsuit in a federal court in Boston against companies that produce and distribute weapons in the United States. This lawsuit maintains that those companies’ negligent and illicit commercial practices facilitate the illegal trafficking of arms to Mexico, generating enormous human and material damage.

To understand why the Mexican government took this bold action, we have to dig deep into the devastating consequences of those illicit commercial practices on our communities.

Every year, at least half a million guns illicitly enter Mexico from the United States. About 70% to 90% of the guns recovered in crime scenes in Mexico come unlawfully from the U.S.

Furthermore, our communities have been gravely affected by senseless acts of racism, xenophobia and violence like the one occurred in El Paso, Texas, in 2019. On that tragic date, a white supremacist, armed with an AK-47 assault rifle (“goat’s horn”), purchased online without any registration or control, took the lives of 23 people — nine of them Mexican citizens — and seriously injured 23 others.