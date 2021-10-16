More Commentary: My business partnership with Walter Scott Jr. inspired me

Most people say hard work is the secret to success. I’ve always believed it was more about good luck.

About 40 years ago, I was lucky enough to meet and then partner with Walter Scott Jr, who died peacefully at his home in Omaha on Sept. 25.

Four decades ago, I had built the first competitive residential phone company in America, while Walter was chairman and CEO of Kiewit, one of the world’s largest construction companies. Under his watch, Kiewit had built a competitive phone company for other owners in Chicago, and having not being fully paid for their work, ended up owning one of these companies.

Walter had dispatched his right-hand man to see what a merged company would look like. We merged telecos and began an almost 40-year partnership with a handshake, and later a one-page document.

Throughout that partnership, I learned that businesspeople should leave everything they touch better than it was before.

I learned that a handshake means something and to treat people fairly, regardless of the circumstances. That giving back to the community is a part of the job description.